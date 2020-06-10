Madeleine McCann suspect left me covered in blood after vicious attack says ex-girlfriend

This evening, the woman has spoken out about her torment at the hands of the man German police suspect of murdering Madeleine McCann in 2007. Terrified of Christian B, she agreed to talk about her ordeal only on the condition of anonymity.

She has told of being "constantly" stalked by the German suspect after they split up and her struggle to "cope" knowing her former boyfriend is suspected of Madeleine McCann's death. Admitting the suspect as being "very charming, very funny" when they first met, the British woman has described how she came to fear than man she was dating. In one violent incident, she claimed the suspect repeatedly smashed her head against a wall after he saw her innocently hugging a male friend. The petite barmaid said she returned home only to find the German had broken in through a window and was hiding under the bed. The woman feared Christian B was lying in wait to attack her again if she brought a man back to her studio flat close to the bar in Algarve, Portugal, where she worked. The terrifying attack is said to have happened in 2005 and bears chilling similarities to Madeleine's disappearance in nearby Praia da Luz two years later. The little girl's father Gerry has previously said he believed her kidnapper was hiding behind a door when he went to check on her on that fateful night in May 2007. Police strongly suspect the intruder broke into the family's holiday apartment through a window. READ MORE: Maddy McCann suspect told of 'horrible job' night before she vanished

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Gerry McCann has spoken of his fears someone was in the apartment when he checked on his daughter

The British woman has said she was stunned to learn he is now the prime suspect for Madeleine's kidnap. The woman, now 45, said: "Until now I've refused to believe someone I was involved with could commit such a horrible and disgusting thing like hurting a child. "But I'm not sure anymore. I'm starting to wonder if he did do it. And if he did, he needs to be really punished for it. "It's chilling to think my ex is suspected of abducting Madeleine McCann. I can't cope with it." She spoke after it was reported how the German man allegedly told a second British girlfriend over dinner how he had a "horrible job to do in Praia da Luz" the night before Madeleine went missing. He allegedly added: "It's something I have to do and it will change my life. You won't be seeing me for a while." Christian B is known to have been near the crime scene an hour before Madeleine was snatched when he had a 30-minute mobile phone conversation. The following day he re-registered his dark-coloured Jaguar into someone else's name and was not seen in the area for the next three years. READ MORE: How police broke news to parents they think Maddie is dead

the house where a German suspect was living when Madeleine disappeared age 3

Christian B’s house was close to the resort the McCanns were stay at

A friend of the woman commented: "What he said over dinner suggests he planned the whole thing very carefully and that he might even have stolen Maddie to order." Shortly after he returned to the area in 2010, he was said to be drinking with a group in a bar in Lagos – about six miles from Praia da Luz – when the Madeleine's disappearance was mentioned. A woman suggested Christian B was similar to photofits of suspects in the inquiry and jokingly asked: "You did it Christian, didn't you?" The German is said to have first "blanked" the question, shrugged his shoulders and then replied: "Just don't go there." The woman, from Berkshire moved to Lagos in late 2003 after spending several years in the Netherlands. She landed a job in the Taberna de Lagos restaurant – where, alongside Christian B, she was working as a waiter. "At first I didn't actually like him that much," she recalled. "Not for any reason, I just didn't like him. "I was 28, he was a couple of years younger than me. Everyone called him Chris.

Police believe the intruder broke into the apartment through a window

“We slowly became friends in the spring of 2004. “Chris could be very, very charming, very funny and very smooth in the way he talked. “He always dressed nicely, holding the door open for women, that kind of thing. “I was alone here in Portugal, no family around and a bit lonely and I was getting all this attention from this guy. “We got together romantically and at first it was great. The relationship was very nice.” The woman stayed over regularly at Christian B’s rented farmhouse on the outskirts of Praia da Luz, less than a mile from the Ocean Club complex where Madeleine was snatched. “I was living in a little flat by myself on the same road as the restaurant where we worked,” she said. “He was living on his own. He wasn’t sleazy in the beginning, he was very charming, even chivalrous. “He drove the nice car – the black Jaguar – and was very gentlemanly and spoke properly.” She described their love life as “normal” and added: “He wasn’t into anything weird with me.”

The car driven by the German suspect is a part of the investigation

Christian B enjoyed taking her out to restaurants and to the beach, prefering areas that were not full of tourists. Everything seemed fine between them until the winter of 2004, she said. Her first inkling of the German suspect’s jealous streak came when she bumped into a male friend in Lagos. “We were chatting and suddenly he stopped talking to me, like he was spooked or suddenly remembered something,” she said. “Someone later told me Christian had previously threatened the guy because he’d seen us speaking before. “We also started to argue in the late autumn, early winter. “It would be small things. He would get angry about really small things and I would get upset. “I remember he lost it once because I didn’t clean his house. I said ‘I’ve got my own house to clean, I don’t live here.’ “He was like, ‘You should clean my house, you’re a woman’.