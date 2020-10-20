Home Fashion Madewell's First-Ever Athleisure Collection Is Here
Fashion

Madewell's First-Ever Athleisure Collection Is Here

0

By

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you&rsquo;ve been looking for sustainable sweatpants, turn to Madewell&rsquo;s new athleisure collection.&nbsp;

If you’ve been looking for sustainable sweatpants, turn to Madewell’s new athleisure collection. 

In this unprecedented era of mask-wearing, working from home and online happy hours, athleisure and activewear have become the unofficial uniform of quarantine. Jeans are out for now, while sales for sweatpants are on the rise.

Needless to say, brands have taken notice of this new trend.

Girlfriend Collective just debuted its new R&R Collection of recycled and recyclable loungewear. Everlane dropped sustainable sports bras and bike shorts around a month ago, after launching its first pair of leggings back in January. Swimwear company Summersault recently introduced workout wear as well.

The latest brand to dip its toes into athleisure is Madewell. Madewell just launched its first-ever athleisure collection called MWL, which stands for “Make Weekends Longer.” (Of course, we’re on board with that idea, too!)

The line includes 25 styles of sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies and even a jumpsuit. There are three new sneakers, too, which can be paired with the clothes in the collection. Everything in the collection is under $ 100.

- Advertisement -

But probably the biggest news about this new collection is that it’s sustainable, using fabrics like organic cotton and recycled polyester blends. Madewell says on its site that these are supposed to be soft, too, so you won’t have to worry about being uncomfortable.

Of course, you can mix and match different tops and bottoms in the line. If you pick out any combination (a top and bottom), you can get 20% off at checkout.

In an email to HuffPost Finds, Madewell said the collection was created because of the change in shopping habits from customers, who were looking for more casualwear ― even before the pandemic.

Joyce Lee, Madewell’s head of design, said the new collection was made “to merge comfort with versatility with pieces that our customers can wear all day.”

The brand also said it would add new styles to the line monthly. That’s good news, since some of the colors and sizes (especially select styles that come in sizes 1X to 3X) are already out of stock right now. Our advice? If you really love something, add it to your carts quickly.

So what our favorites from the line? We’re eyeing this zip-front pullover that has a mock neck and ribbed seamed sweatpants that look much chicer than the regular sweatpants we’re used to. And if you’re wondering what the rest of the collection looks like, we’ve included everything that’s still in stock below.

Check out the new pieces in Madewell’s first-ever athleisure collection:

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants

- Advertisement -

Madewell

MWL Zip-Front Mockneck Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Sweatpants

Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Neutral Colorblock Leather

Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit

Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatpants

Madewell

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Colorblock Suede and Nubuck Leather

Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Contrast-Stitched Easygoing Sweatshirt

Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather

Madewell

MWL Ribbed Seamed Sweatpants

Madewell

MWL Hoodie Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Crewneck Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Hoodie Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Ribbed Cocoon Hoodie Sweatshirt

Madewell

MWL Ribbed Funnelneck Sweatshirt

Madewell

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeghan McCain Reveals She Asked Sunny Hostin ‘To Pray For’ Her Privates During Labor
Next articleThe €33BN nightmare! EU hit by new hard Brexit alert – three biggest losers exposed

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

Whimsical and Bold with a Luxurious, Feminine Appeal is a Fitting Description for the Sahar BMD Brand, Based in Vancouver, Canada

0
By"Alice in Wonderland remains a strong influence for the designer. Sahar lights up when she mentions this fairytale theme"    VANCOUVER, BC, October 20, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/...
Read more
Fashion

A Centuries-Old Korean Style Gets an Update

0
ByHahna YoonWhen the K-pop band Blackpink released the music video for their song “How You Like That” in June, fans began asking about the...
Read more
Fashion

The Crawlher Girls, Tif and Britt, Open Order-Fulfillment Center in Fort Worth Design District

0
ByWe want to show people you can get your hair and nails done and still love working on jeeps and everything else that comes...
Read more
Fashion

An Argument for Loving ‘Devil’s Advocate’

0
ByNina ReyesA steak dinner prepared at the Jersey City, N.J., apartment of Louis Keleher may or may not have been the first date he...
Read more
Fashion

A Look Back At Joe Biden's Suited-Up Style Through The Years

0
ByJoe Biden has made headlines for what he’s chosen to wear as of late ― a face mask. It shouldn’t be newsworthy to do...
Read more
Fashion

New Luxury Condo Design: Understated

0
ByTim McKeoughFor years, developers of New York condominiums engaged in an unofficial battle to slather the most exotic materials, revered architects and designers, blue-chip...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Are you watching, Brussels? Landmark US Brexit trade deal talks enter major new stage

U.K. 0
ByIn an announcement today, Mr Truss confirmed the latest round of talks with the US had begun. Not only has the latest round of...
Read more

Nasa's Osiris-Rex probe touches asteroid Bennu in sample bid

US 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Pupils sent home in half of England's secondary schools

U.K. 0
Byimage copyrightPA MediaAlmost half of secondary schools in England sent home one or more pupils because of Covid incidents last week, the latest attendance...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress