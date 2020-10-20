Madewell's First-Ever Athleisure Collection Is Here

By

Madewell If you’ve been looking for sustainable sweatpants, turn to Madewell’s new athleisure collection.

In this unprecedented era of mask-wearing, working from home and online happy hours, athleisure and activewear have become the unofficial uniform of quarantine. Jeans are out for now, while sales for sweatpants are on the rise.

Needless to say, brands have taken notice of this new trend.

Girlfriend Collective just debuted its new R&R Collection of recycled and recyclable loungewear. Everlane dropped sustainable sports bras and bike shorts around a month ago, after launching its first pair of leggings back in January. Swimwear company Summersault recently introduced workout wear as well.

The latest brand to dip its toes into athleisure is Madewell. Madewell just launched its first-ever athleisure collection called MWL, which stands for “Make Weekends Longer.” (Of course, we’re on board with that idea, too!)

The line includes 25 styles of sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies and even a jumpsuit. There are three new sneakers, too, which can be paired with the clothes in the collection. Everything in the collection is under $ 100.

But probably the biggest news about this new collection is that it's sustainable, using fabrics like organic cotton and recycled polyester blends. Madewell says on its site that these are supposed to be soft, too, so you won't have to worry about being uncomfortable.

Of course, you can mix and match different tops and bottoms in the line. If you pick out any combination (a top and bottom), you can get 20% off at checkout.

In an email to HuffPost Finds, Madewell said the collection was created because of the change in shopping habits from customers, who were looking for more casualwear ― even before the pandemic.

Joyce Lee, Madewell’s head of design, said the new collection was made “to merge comfort with versatility with pieces that our customers can wear all day.”

The brand also said it would add new styles to the line monthly. That’s good news, since some of the colors and sizes (especially select styles that come in sizes 1X to 3X) are already out of stock right now. Our advice? If you really love something, add it to your carts quickly.

So what our favorites from the line? We’re eyeing this zip-front pullover that has a mock neck and ribbed seamed sweatpants that look much chicer than the regular sweatpants we’re used to. And if you’re wondering what the rest of the collection looks like, we’ve included everything that’s still in stock below.

Check out the new pieces in Madewell’s first-ever athleisure collection:

