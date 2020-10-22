Home Health Magnesium is a cheap and natural supplement proven to lower a high...
Health

Magnesium is a cheap and natural supplement proven to lower a high blood pressure reading

0

By

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common disease whereby blood flows through your arteries at higher than normal pressure. Over time, this pressure can cause your arteries to thicken in response, restricting the amount of blood flowing through them. Eventually, vital organs can be starved of the blood they need to function. The result? You can trigger all manner of serious complications, such as stroke and heart disease.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Lowering high blood pressure is therefore imperative to thwart this harmful process and stave off the risk of serious complications.

Diet holds the key to controlling a high blood pressure reading and research has singled out a number items for their blood pressure-lowering prowess.

One of most beneficial dietary decisions is to take magnesium supplements, according to a meta-analysis.

The meta-analysis, published in the journal hypertension, found that people in studies who took magnesium supplements had lower blood pressure after three months compared with people who did not take magnesium supplements.

READ MORE: The issue when speaking that could be a sign your blood pressure is dangerously high

- Advertisement -

High blood pressure: Magnesium supplements have been shown to lower high blood pressure (Image: Getty Images)

To arrive at this conclusion, the researchers looked at 34 studies consisting of more than 2,000 patients.

All of the studies were randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials; meaning that some of the people in each study were given a placebo instead of magnesium, and neither the participants nor the researchers knew who received the placebo or the magnesium.

The studies ranged in length from three weeks to six months, and participants took between 240 and 960 milligrams of magnesium each day during their studies.

The researchers found that taking 368 milligrams of magnesium supplements daily for three months reduced people’s systolic blood pressure by an average of two millimetres of mercury (mm Hg), and reduced their diastolic blood pressure by an average of 1.8 mm Hg.

DON’T MISS
The essential mineral proven to control blood sugar and boost sexual performance [TIPS]
The crucial vitamin supplement to prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth at home [ADVICE]
Type 2 diabetes warning – the popular food item you should avoid or increase your risk[INSIGHT]

Related articles

Systolic pressure and diastolic pressure are the two numbers used to record high blood pressure. They’re both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).

- Advertisement -

After conducting a comparative analysis of the data, the researchers concluded that taking 300 mg of magnesium supplements daily for one month could result in lower blood pressure and higher levels of magnesium in the blood.

With its relative safety and low cost, magnesium supplements could be considered as an option for lowering blood pressure in high-risk persons or hypertension patients,” said lead author Dr. Yiqing Song, an associate professor of epidemiology at Indiana University.

A previous study by the University of Hertfordshire revealed that not only could magnesium reduce blood pressure, the effect increased in line with increased dosage.

Magnesium: The mineral is naturally found in leafy, green vegetables (Image: Getty Images)

How does magnesium lower high blood pressure?

“It’s thought that magnesium helps the body release prostacyclin, a hormone-like compound that reduces tension in blood vessel walls,” explains Holland and Barrett.

In addition to magnesium, it is important to include potassium and calcium in your diet to control your blood pressure.

- Advertisement -

Holland Barrett explains: “Potassium helps the walls of the blood vessels relax, while calcium helps them tighten and relax properly.

“These minerals work alongside magnesium to maintain a healthy blood pressure, so eating a balanced, colourful diet is a must.”

Related articles

How to lower high blood pressure: Regular exercise can relax blood vessels (Image: Getty Images)

Magnesium sources include dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach or kale, pumpkin seeds, whole grain foods like brown bread or porridge, lentils, chickpeas and dark chocolate.

In addition to eating a healthy, balanced diet, you should engage in regular exercise to lower your blood pressure.

“Being active and taking regular exercise lowers blood pressure by keeping your heart and blood vessels in good condition,” explains the NHS.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSuper Mario Anniversary Switch sale overshadowed by shock Fire Emblem news
Next articleBrian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

The essential mineral proven to control blood sugar and boost sexual performance

0
ByTestosterone levels were measured and there was a significant decrease (almost 75 percent) after 20 weeks of a low-zinc diet. The study also examined zinc...
Read more
Health

COVID symptoms: The seven signs you could be suffering from ‘long-Covid’

0
ByAs the tumultuous months have tumbled on since the first national lockdown in March 2020, more has been discovered about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now,...
Read more
Health

Bowel cancer: The breakfast you should avoid to lower your risk of the deadly condition

0
ByThis home testing kit (known as FOB) is sent out every two years to those registered to their doctor's surgery. Meanwhile, there are other factors...
Read more
Health

Anxiety help: Six effective self-management strategies you can try today to ease symptoms

0
BySigns of anxiety include a racing heart, obsessive thinking, and avoidance of triggering situations. If this condition is interfering with your life, reclaim your...
Read more
Health

Dementia warning – does this describe where you live? You may be at an increased risk

0
By"This new US-based research suggests a link between noisier areas to live and early-stage thinking problems, but if any causal link exists between these...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: The plant-based oil that rivals main drug treatment

0
ByIn the same study, scalp-itching was more common in the group that received minoxidil, so rosemary oil could be a better option for people...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Felicity Huffman wants passport returned as she completes college admissions scandal sentence

Celebrity 0
ByAs Lori Loughlin readies for prison in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is close to completing her sentence — and wants the government...
Read more

An Expert Tailor Breaks Down The Differences Between Trump's And Biden's Suits

Fashion 0
ByJoe Biden and Donald Trump are in disagreement about, well, everything, from head to toe.Much has been said about a certain accessory they differ...
Read more

Brian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

Celebrity 0
ByQueen legend Brian May, 73, is still recovering at home after suffering from a “small” heart attack he had back in May. The rockstar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress