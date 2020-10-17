Home Weird Man stumbles across creature's 'corpse' in the ground only to find it's...
Weird

Man stumbles across creature's 'corpse' in the ground only to find it's alive

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo)

A man joked he had found a corpse in the ground after seeing a pair of tiny hands poking from the dirt.

Laiaum shared his interesting find on Reddit and showed viewers what happened after he touched the deadly-looking paws.

As he zooms in on the ground, he notices a slight movement beneath the soil.

He gently brushes his fingertips on the tiny paws and the animal turns around, revealing it is in fact an armadillo.

To his surprise, he says: “Oh! Hey, what’s up?”

The barrel-shaped animal looks up for a second and starts digging the ground to hide itself under the dirt.

A man found a pair of tiny claws poking from the ground that looked like an animal corpse

It flips over and covers its body with the dirt again, poking its legs out in the air.

The clip has been upvoted 110,000 times and some viewers joked that the user had disturbed the armadillo’s sleep.

- Advertisement -

“I was scared there for a minute. It’s so cute!” one commented.

A second penned: “It’s exactly like Sandshrew in Pokemon.”

As soon as he touched it, it flipped around and revealed itself as an armadillo
As soon as he touched it, it flipped around and revealed itself as an armadillo

Others said the man was explaining in the video that the armadillo hid itself in the dirt to “cool off its body temperature”.

One wrote: “It is a heat-reduction strategy … .piling colder material on the soft parts of the body to pull heat away. Kind of the opposite of flipping the pillow to find the cold spot for your face.”

Armadillo is commonly found in Brazil but its three-banded species are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Inshallah': The Perfect Phrase for 2020
Next articleFortnite pro banned mid-tournament for cheating

RELATED ARTICLES

Weird

Girl pretends she's possessed to get out of exam – has terrifying 'exorcism'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) A woman has claimed she had a demonic exorcism at school after she pretended to be possessed in the hope she would...
Read more
Weird

Friends visit mausoleum at night and run in terror when ‘footsteps’ approach

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A group of daredevils were filmed running in terror after a short visit to a mausoleum in the middle of the night. Reddit...
Read more
Weird

Mum felt 'kidneys were going to explode' after dodgy McDonald's chicken nugget

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Norris, Joseph Wilkes) A young mum 'feared she would die' when she was hospitalised with severe food poisoning after eating McDonald's chicken nuggets. Lily...
Read more
Weird

QAnon's latest wild conspiracy theory claims Queen has no right to UK throne

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) QAnon has added a new dimension to its complex web of ideas about paedophiles, Satanists and alien invaders. The bizarre conspiracy group is...
Read more
Weird

Bacon flavour face masks free for fry-up fans who want to smell it everywhere

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) With almost everyone wearing face coverings nowadays, designers from Gucci to La Perla have jumped on the facemark bandwagon. But one company you...
Read more
Weird

ISS frenzy after cameras 'capture UFO leaving Earth' during historic event

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) The International Space Station's (ISS) video of spacecraft docking has inadvertently sparked a conspiracy frenzy – after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a mysterious...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at O2 Arena

Sports 0
Sporting News Anthony Joshua's fight with Kubrat Pulev has been confirmed for Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was due to face the Bulgarian...
Read more

Can The Masked Singer Be Beat And More Questions After This Week's TV Ratings

Tv & Radio 0
As for the Thursday, October 15 game between the Braves and the Dodgers on Fox, TV Series Finale reports MLB scored an 0.7 rating...
Read more

Paulina Porizkova spends final hours in home she shared with Ric Ocasek: 'I never cried as much as I have in the last year'

Celebrity 0
Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova at the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: