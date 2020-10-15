Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer row and losing faith in him

United will try to return to winning ways following the international break when they make a Premier League return at Newcastle on Saturday.

Solskjaer is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford with Mauricio Pochettino being linked to his job.

Ed Woodward is said to be expecting a turnaround in form after the international break or he could decide to axe the United legend.

After facing Newcastle on Saturday, the Red Devils start their Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

Like this: Like Loading...