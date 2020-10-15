Man Utd ace McTominay explains dressing room stance on Solskjaer sack amid Pochettino link

Home Sports Man Utd ace McTominay explains dressing room stance on Solskjaer sack amid...
Scott McTominay insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full backing of the Manchester United dressing, despite reports linking Mauricio Pochettino to the club. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 6-1 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham before the international break, leading to further doubts about the long-term future of the Norwegian.

This week, whispers have emerged claiming that Bruno Fernandes appears to have lost faith in Solskjaer’s project.

He was allegedly one of several stars involved in heated confrontation in the United dressing room after the Spurs capitulation.

Fernandes is said to have taken aim at his team-mates, shouting: “We are supposed to be Manchester United!”

Now Solskjaer is the man in the firing line with Pochettino waiting on the sidelines for a chance to return to management.

The board scrambled to complete four last-gasp deals on deadline day for Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore.

None of which were signings personally requested by Solskjaer, who failed to land any of the targets he’d earmarked.

Solskjaer wanted Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish while Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake were lined up as defensive targets.

Now the United boss most focus on developing the talent currently available at his disposal and McTominay has praised Solskjaer for his part in his own personal progress.

