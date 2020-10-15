Man Utd ace McTominay explains dressing room stance on Solskjaer sack amid Pochettino link

Scott McTominay insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full backing of the Manchester United dressing, despite reports linking Mauricio Pochettino to the club. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 6-1 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham before the international break, leading to further doubts about the long-term future of the Norwegian.

This week, whispers have emerged claiming that Bruno Fernandes appears to have lost faith in Solskjaer’s project.

He was allegedly one of several stars involved in heated confrontation in the United dressing room after the Spurs capitulation.

Fernandes is said to have taken aim at his team-mates, shouting: “We are supposed to be Manchester United!”

Now Solskjaer is the man in the firing line with Pochettino waiting on the sidelines for a chance to return to management.

JUST IN: Arsenal receive Mesut Ozil transfer offer and Mikel Arteta outcast has made decision