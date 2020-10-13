Man Utd and Liverpool set for fiery Big Picture showdown talks with Premier League rivals

Worse was to follow in the evening, when EFL chief executive David Baldwin announced his intention to step down. An official EFL announcement insisted: “Today’s announcement is not linked to ‘Project Big Picture’ and the decision was taken prior to details of the proposals being made public over the weekend.”

But the timing could not have been worse for Parry as the more considered criticism of the plan began to form a coherent counter-argument.

Aside for the instinctive concern about handing the future of the game to such a small number of self-interested parties, the practicalities of what the Big Picture proposals were slowly being worked through.

For a start, the Premier League are adamant that the £250m rescue package for the EFL and the £100m promised to the FA would have to be borrowed. They can hardly take any other stance when they are currently lobbying the government for help.

Yesterday, details of an additional infrastructure funds to help build stadiums emerged – with Tottenham able to claim £125m retrospectively for the new White Hart Lane offered up by way of illustration.

But a vote of the Big Six could end that windfall at any moment. Currently, the gap in prize money between top and bottom clubs is in the ratio of just 1.7 to 1. Under the new proposals, the top club will take home four times the amount the bottom club earns.

Furthermore, merit payments will be determined over the average performance from the previous three seasons – protecting big clubs against blips and making newly-promoted clubs wait three seasons before getting their full recognition.

Enforced salary caps will make the leap even greater for newly-promoted teams trying to take a Championship squad into the top flight and if there is anything that does not suit the very biggest clubs in the land, they can just sort it out with a simple six-way vote.

