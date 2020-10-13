Home Sports Man Utd and Liverpool set for fiery Big Picture showdown talks with...
Sports

Man Utd and Liverpool set for fiery Big Picture showdown talks with Premier League rivals

0

Worse was to follow in the evening, when EFL chief executive David Baldwin announced his intention to step down. An official EFL announcement insisted: “Today’s announcement is not linked to ‘Project Big Picture’ and the decision was taken prior to details of the proposals being made public over the weekend.”

But the timing could not have been worse for Parry as the more considered criticism of the plan began to form a coherent counter-argument.

Aside for the instinctive concern about handing the future of the game to such a small number of self-interested parties, the practicalities of what the Big Picture proposals were slowly being worked through.

For a start, the Premier League are adamant that the £250m rescue package for the EFL and the £100m promised to the FA would have to be borrowed. They can hardly take any other stance when they are currently lobbying the government for help.

Yesterday, details of an additional infrastructure funds to help build stadiums emerged – with Tottenham able to claim £125m retrospectively for the new White Hart Lane offered up by way of illustration.

But a vote of the Big Six could end that windfall at any moment. Currently, the gap in prize money between top and bottom clubs is in the ratio of just 1.7 to 1. Under the new proposals, the top club will take home four times the amount the bottom club earns.

Furthermore, merit payments will be determined over the average performance from the previous three seasons – protecting big clubs against blips and making newly-promoted clubs wait three seasons before getting their full recognition.

Enforced salary caps will make the leap even greater for newly-promoted teams trying to take a Championship squad into the top flight and if there is anything that does not suit the very biggest clubs in the land, they can just sort it out with a simple six-way vote.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDan Walker speaks out on 'defending' BBC Breakfast from viewer criticism: 'It’s important'
Next articleAnnouncing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Dodgers' Walker Buehler ends interview after being asked about his tight pants

0
Jordan Heck Walker Buehler's pants became a talking point during the NLCS, but he was in no mood to join the conversation.The reason why Buehler's...
Read more
Sports

Manuel Margot's 3-run HR leads Rays past Astros in Game 2 of ALCS

0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run one batter after a crucial Houston error and made a spectacular catch in...
Read more
Sports

USMNT's Weston McKennie refuses to 'shut up and dribble' in face of racial inequality

0
Sporting News Juventus and U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie says that he feels like he plays for a country that doesn't accept him...
Read more
Sports

AP source: Alex Pietrangelo signs seven-year deal with Golden Knights

0
Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound, and the Golden Knights are shuffling the deck to fit him in. Pietrangelo signed a $ 61.6 million, seven-year...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham furious with England boss Gareth Southgate over Harry Kane injury risk

0
“Our togetherness that they’ve bonded over a long period of time because of the experiences they’ve had on and off the pitch, the closeness...
Read more
Sports

Leeds' James Donaldson overcoming adversity for success to make brother proud

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Julie Stott) James Donaldson will unleash years of pent-up frustration and injury agony if Leeds win next Saturday’s Challenge Cup final against Salford. The Rhinos...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tax rises of more than £40bn a year 'all but inevitable'

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

‘Bachelorette’ Trailer Teases Clare’s Exit, Angry Suitors and Tayshia’s Arrival

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke The wait is almost over! ABC revealed a sneak peek of Clare Crawley’s journey for love on The Bachelorette on Monday, October 12,...
Read more

Announcing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Gaming 0
Tyler Lansdown, Community Manager, NetherRealm StudiosHello! Today I’m writing to tell you about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the all-in-one compilation of everything Mortal Kombat 11...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: