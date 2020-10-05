Man Utd announce Alex Telles signing as one of four expected on transfer deadline day

On joining the club Telles said: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.
“You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.
“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United.
“The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”
