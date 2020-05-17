Home Sports Man Utd backed to seal summer Jadon Sancho transfer because of Ole...
Sports

Man Utd backed to seal summer Jadon Sancho transfer because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0

United are currently fifth in the Premier League and are just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. However, the Red Devils were on an 11-game undefeated streak when football was suspended.

Solskjaer has backed himself in building a youthful side, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Arron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

And Hargreaves, who won a Premier League title and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, believes Sancho will want to be part of this project.

“Often you see a lot of teams sign players and sometimes you think ‘that’s not a good fit’,” the BT Sport pundit said.

JUST IN: Man Utd working on Corentin Tolisso signing as Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford future unclear

Sancho made an 11-minute appearance off the bench as Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 on Saturday as the Bundesliga resumed playing matches.

The England international is having a great season for Dortmund and so far this season he has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

However, he is under contract with Dortmund until 2022 and the German club are seeking a fee of around £100million to consider selling him.

And while Hargreaves thinks this is a lot of money, given the state of the current market, he thinks United will be looking at the player as a long-term investment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStates struggle to overcome privacy fears, tech glitches in contact tracing push
Next articleChina crisis: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home – reports

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix

Newslanes - 0
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton was evidently frustrated after Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix. Max Vertsappen...
Read more
Sports

Charlie Edwards is hungry for title after finding the perfect nutrition

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Charlie Edwards feels the best is yet to come from his career now he has the perfect partner outside of the ring...
Read more
Sports

Fantasy Injury Updates: Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Jack Doyle affect Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Several key RBs and TEs won't be suiting up in Week 3, and the only bit of good news about that for fantasy...
Read more
Sports

Who to start in fantasy football: Week 3 rankings, start sit advice for PPR, Standard, Superflex scoring

Newslanes - 0
Sporting News Rank Player 1 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ vs. DET 2 Derrick Henry, RB, Titans @ Vikings 3 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings vs. Titans 4 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys @ Seahawks 5 Kenyan Drake, RB,...
Read more
Sports

UFC 253 free live stream: Watch Adesanya vs Costa online and on TV for free

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chisanga Malata) The UFC ’s eighth pay-per-view card of the year takes place early on Sunday morning, with the hostilities coming all the way...
Read more
Sports

Josh Taylor retains world title with first-round knockout of Apinun Khongsong

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Josh Taylor needed just 161 seconds to send Apinun Khongsong packing in a lightning-quick defence of his WBA and IBF light-welterweight titles. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix

Sports Newslanes - 0
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Valtteri Bottas wins Russian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton was evidently frustrated after Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix. Max Vertsappen...
Read more

Billie Piper addresses ‘terrifying’ change ahead of ex Laurence Fox's political party news

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Actress and singer Billie Piper, 38, who rose to fame aged 15, said celebrity parties are mostly full of “damaged people” and said she...
Read more

Your Amazon Echo is getting a free upgrade that WILL save you money

Tech Newslanes - 0
It's been an incredibly busy week for Amazon's popular Echo smart speaker. Amazon announced a swathe of new devices during an online event, including...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: