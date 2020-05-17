Man Utd backed to seal summer Jadon Sancho transfer because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United are currently fifth in the Premier League and are just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. However, the Red Devils were on an 11-game undefeated streak when football was suspended.

Solskjaer has backed himself in building a youthful side, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Arron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

And Hargreaves, who won a Premier League title and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, believes Sancho will want to be part of this project.

“Often you see a lot of teams sign players and sometimes you think ‘that’s not a good fit’,” the BT Sport pundit said.

