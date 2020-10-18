Home Sports Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lays down Premier League marker after...
Sports

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lays down Premier League marker after Newcastle rout

0

Asked if United answered their critics on Tyneside, he said: “There’s some way going towards that but I wouldn’t say we’ve answered them. It’s crazy because we’re three games into the season and it seems like a big criss.

“This is our fourth game of the season. Won two, lost two. We’ve put in two terrible performances, we know we can do a lot better. This club doesn’t deserve performances like we’ve put in at Old Trafford this season.

“We’ve gone a part of answering our critics but there’s still a long way to go. It’s a long season, a lot to improve, but we’ve got the three points tonight.”

When you play for this club and you get beaten at home by Crystal Palace and thoroughly deserve to get beaten and play Tottenham and deserve to get beaten, we ask questions.

“We knew we had to bounce back. I felt it would’ve been really harsh if we’d just come away with a point, especially having shown great character.

“Because we’re under pressure and we’ve had a lot of criticism so to concede a goal like we did in the first minute is really tough to take. Great character shown by the lads and a thoroughly deserved win.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article'It needs to stop': Whitmer blasts Trump over Michigan rally rhetoric
Next articleAre Ballot Selfies Legal?

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

West Virginia racks up over 500 yards on offense in dominant win over Kansas

0
Video Details Oct 17, 2020 at 3:55p ET | College Football | Duration: 3:46The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 38-10, for their 2nd...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee player gets penalized after kicking a Kentucky player in the testicles

0
Jordan Heck Things became a little heated Saturday afternoon between Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver.During the third quarter of the SEC matchup, Keyton caught a screen...
Read more
Sports

Arteta’s Willian gamble backfires as passive Arsenal’s top-six woes continue

0
Sporting News When Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola square off, you always get the sense that the two great friends have spent hours in the...
Read more
Sports

Corey Seager on Mookie Betts’ great catch in the third inning: ‘It changed everything for us’

0
Video Details Oct 17, 2020 at 1:21a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:37FOX's Ken Rosenthal caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers SS Corey Seager following...
Read more
Sports

3 things we learned from South Carolina's first win over Auburn since 1933

0
Zac Al-Khateeb South Carolina — depending on when you were born — secured a once-in-a-lifetime upset of Auburn on Saturday.The Gamecocks (2-2, 2-2 SEC) upended...
Read more
Sports

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager walks through NLCS Game 5 win with the MLB on FOX crew

0
Video Details Oct 17, 2020 at 1:39a ET | MLB | Duration: 2:32Corey Seager joined the MLB on FOX team following the Los Angeles Dodgers'...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Big Bang Theory plot hole: Huge error with Sheldon and Penny's hospital trip exposed

Tv & Radio 0
And even if she knew she was going to be, surely the time it'd take for her to pick her outfit and Sheldon to...
Read more

Linda Evangelista praises 'courage' of women accusing ex-husband of sexual assault: 'I believe that they are telling the truth'

Celebrity 0
View photosSupermodel Linda Evangelista is supporting four women accusing her ex-husband Gérald Marie of sexual assault and rape. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) MoreSupermodel...
Read more

Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of Halloween — Cute Pic

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Countdown to Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign cuddled up for a cozy evening as they watched ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’With...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: