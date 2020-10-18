Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lays down Premier League marker after Newcastle rout

Asked if United answered their critics on Tyneside, he said: “There’s some way going towards that but I wouldn’t say we’ve answered them. It’s crazy because we’re three games into the season and it seems like a big criss.

“This is our fourth game of the season. Won two, lost two. We’ve put in two terrible performances, we know we can do a lot better. This club doesn’t deserve performances like we’ve put in at Old Trafford this season.

“We’ve gone a part of answering our critics but there’s still a long way to go. It’s a long season, a lot to improve, but we’ve got the three points tonight.”

“When you play for this club and you get beaten at home by Crystal Palace and thoroughly deserve to get beaten and play Tottenham and deserve to get beaten, we ask questions.

“We knew we had to bounce back. I felt it would’ve been really harsh if we’d just come away with a point, especially having shown great character.

“Because we’re under pressure and we’ve had a lot of criticism so to concede a goal like we did in the first minute is really tough to take. Great character shown by the lads and a thoroughly deserved win.”

Like this: Like Loading...