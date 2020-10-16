Man Utd chief Ed Woodward breaks his own tradition by handing Paul Pogba a new contract

“Many things have been said,” Pogba told a news conference last week.

“Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?

“But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be.”

