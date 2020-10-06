Home Sports Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline...
Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the time the window shut at 11pm.

The first new arrival came in the shape of Porto defender Alex Telles for £13.6million. The Brazilian will challenge Luke Shaw for a starting spot at left-back and he comes with the aim of winning silverware after penning a four-year deal.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour,” Telles said. “You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Willy Kambwala became the second arrival as he joined from Ligue 2 French side Sochaux. The 16-year-old will link up with United’s under-18 squad.

The Red Devils confirmed their third signing when they struck an agreement with Atalanta for winger Amad Traore.

Cavani said: “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here.

“I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work.

“I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

Supporters thought that was it for their club but United had one final move up their sleeves.

Almost 30 minutes after the deadline passed they announced the singing of Facundo Pellistri from Penarol for an undisclosed fee.

Pellistri said: “To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development.

“I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day. Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England.”

Meanwhile, United were able to offload one of their unwanted stars as Chris Smalling joined Roma for £13.6m.

