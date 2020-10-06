Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the time the window shut at 11pm.

The first new arrival came in the shape of Porto defender Alex Telles for £13.6million. The Brazilian will challenge Luke Shaw for a starting spot at left-back and he comes with the aim of winning silverware after penning a four-year deal.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour,” Telles said. “You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Willy Kambwala became the second arrival as he joined from Ligue 2 French side Sochaux. The 16-year-old will link up with United’s under-18 squad.

The Red Devils confirmed their third signing when they struck an agreement with Atalanta for winger Amad Traore.