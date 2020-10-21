Man Utd star David De Gea names ‘big game player’ after PSG Champions League win

Home Sports Man Utd star David De Gea names ‘big game player’ after PSG...
Manchester United star David De Gea believes Axel Tuanzebe has shown he can start in the big games after shining in Tuesday night’s Champions League win over PSG. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford made it a memorable evening for the Red Devils in France. And they’ll now be hopeful of going on a winning run in the Premier League.

Manchester United were big underdogs ahead of Tuesday night’s match against PSG.

But the Red Devils produced a masterclass in defending to pick up all three points from their group stage showdown.

Fernandes opened the scoring in the first half, converting a penalty at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by Keylor Navas.

The Ligue 1 giants then levelled through an Anthony Martial own goal.

However, United secured the victory late on with Rashford scoring a terrific thunderbolt drive.

De Gea was one of the standout players on display for the Red Devils, with the 29-year-old making fine saves to keep Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at bay.

“When you go away to a team like this against Neymar and Mbappe you have to defend well and your keeper will have to make saves.

“Axel Tuanzebe is a top defender and his first game in 10 months was testament to the quality he has.

“Bruno missed two penalties in a row but he’s not going to stop taking them – he showed focus and character.

“We know we need 10 points to get through so next week’s game is very important. There are so many games.”

Meanwhile, United star Rashford admitted the result was sweet but admitted he’s eager to see the team achieve consistency in the aftermath.

“Of course it’s a nice feeling. More importantly, we won the game,” said the England international.

“We’re in a strong position now in the group but it’s the first game. The concentration levels we showed today we have to take forward into the next game.

“For me, they were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker, in the game late on, that’s the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points.

“It’s a good performance but also one where we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team.

“As players it’s important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play. We did that fantastically. It was tough but we kept the intensity high.

“We had to defend very deep at times. They have some amazing players. In the low block it can be tough but the guys on the sides – the full-backs – they defended unbelievable. When we defend like that man-to-man, we can do really well.

“Every game requires different tactics and a different performance but what has to stay the same is the intensity. The intensity was key for us tonight. We kept going for 90 minutes. We are very happy today.”

