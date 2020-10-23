Home Sports Man Utd star Edinson Cavani already different to Romelu Lukaku ahead of...
Man Utd star Edinson Cavani already different to Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is already different to Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford. The Uruguay international has missed the club’s last two matches since joining on a free transfer from PSG on deadline day. But he could start when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lock horns with Chelsea in their Premier League showdown on Saturday night.

Manchester United signed Cavani on transfer deadline day, with the Uruguay international taking the No 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

He said soon after his arrival: “Yes, I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United.

“I think it’s always very positive for a player when you have the backing of the manager.

“Currently I’m busy training at home, as I’m complying with the rules and staying in quarantine after coming into the country.

“So yes, as I said before, I’m chomping at the bit and keen to be able to get started, training with my team-mates, just as soon as I can. And with that, make myself available for the manager.”

But Lukaku decided to quit the club after falling down Solskjaer’s pecking order, unwilling to play second fiddle to the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

And the report says, unlike the Belgian, Cavani is content with being a deputy at the club.

United are said to be hopeful he can be a leader and as big presence around the team as former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who spent 18 successful months in the Premier League.

But how Cavani fares in English football is something only time will tell.

Solskjaer recently opened up on the condition of the PSG icon, saying: “He’s naturally fit. He is fit enough but he needs to play football with the rest of the players and be in those kinds of situations.

“Of course, you can’t live on memory, really, because it’s been a while. He’s very thorough, professional and he knows what he needs and what he wants.

“He still hasn’t ticked all the boxes before he’s available to play.”

Cavani asked former United star Ander Herrera for advice before sealing his move.

He asked me for advice. I told him this was one of those teams that you couldn’t say no to,” said the Spain international.

“It’s just too bad he can’t take advantage of the fans. Old Trafford is unique.”

