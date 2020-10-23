Man Utd star Edinson Cavani already different to Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea clash

By

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is already different to Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford. The Uruguay international has missed the club’s last two matches since joining on a free transfer from PSG on deadline day. But he could start when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’s side lock horns with Chelsea in their Premier League showdown on Saturday night.

Manchester United signed Cavani on transfer deadline day, with the Uruguay international taking the No 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

He said soon after his arrival: “Yes, I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United.

“I think it’s always very positive for a player when you have the backing of the manager.

“Currently I’m busy training at home, as I’m complying with the rules and staying in quarantine after coming into the country.

“So yes, as I said before, I’m chomping at the bit and keen to be able to get started, training with my team-mates, just as soon as I can. And with that, make myself available for the manager.”

THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz