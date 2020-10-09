Home U.K. Manchester Arena attack: Abedi's brother Ismail refuses to engage with inquiry
U.K.

Manchester Arena attack: Abedi's brother Ismail refuses to engage with inquiry

0

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionThe BBC asks Ismail Abedi why he’s not co-operating with the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing

The elder brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber has refused to say why he is not co-operating with the public inquiry into the atrocity.

The inquiry has heard that Ismail Abedi has declined to answer questions in case he incriminates himself.

The BBC located the 27-year-old in Manchester, where he still lives, and approached him to ask why. He refused to engage and drove away.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured in the May 2017 attack.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Earlier this year, younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed after being convicted of murdering all those who died.

Image copyright Family handouts
Image caption The bombing after an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people and injured hundreds more

Salman and Hashem had spent months preparing the attack – buying bomb-making chemicals, transporting their purchases around Manchester, and renting a flat to make explosives.

A public inquiry is investigating every aspect of the bombing.

- Advertisement -

Ismail Abedi told Sky News in August that he wanted to “apologise for the pain” his brothers had caused and said he had “no idea they had taken this path”.

But he was not questioned on any of the evidence from the trial. His refusal to co-operate with the inquiry emerged soon afterwards.

Last month, Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said: “Ismail Abedi, the brother of the killers, has been required by the inquiry legal team to answer a series of questions relating to what might in general terms be described as the issue of radicalisation.

“To date, he has declined to answer those questions on the basis that he maintains that his answers may tend to incriminate him.”

Mr Greaney said that none of the Abedi family – the brothers’ parents live in Libya – had provided a “substantive response”, adding that it was “most unhelpful” and he hoped the family would “reflect and understand that they have a moral obligation to provide the information we require”.

Image copyright Social media
Image caption Ismail Abedi

Inquests into the Westminster and London Bridge attacks of 2017 did hear evidence from family members of the attackers. The Arena inquiry is the equivalent process for the Manchester attack.

The Abedi parents moved to the UK after fleeing Col Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, with their children born in Britain and brought up in Manchester.

At the time of the attack the parents had moved back to Libya. The family had regularly travelled to the country following the 2011 revolution.

Image copyright GMP
Image caption Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya the day after the bombing

Ismail had purchased one-way tickets to Libya for his two brothers in April 2017. Salman returned five days before the bombing, while Hashem stayed there and was only extradited to the UK over two years later.

- Advertisement -

But Ismail Abedi, who is married, has remained in Manchester. He was arrested the morning after the Arena bombing, but later released without charge.

The inquiry has heard that in 2015 he was stopped by police after arriving at Heathrow Airport and that his mobile phone had contained recruitment videos and literature produced by the Islamic State group.

The inquiry has also been told that his Facebook account had earlier been viewed by MI5 and seen to show, among other things, a picture of Ismail holding a machine gun with an IS logo imprinted on the image.

Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The inquiry is looking at a number of things, including the emergency response to the attack

Evidence presented during the Hashem Abedi trial also raises questions for Ismail.

Ismail’s name was used to buy car insurance for Salman and Hashem, neither of whom had a driving licence, for a car they bought to transport materials around Manchester during the preparations.

A bank card in the name of the brothers’ mother – which received over £1,000 in benefits each month despite her being in Libya – was used by Salman and Hashem to buy relevant items during their attack preparations, but it was found in Ismail’s possessions when he was arrested following the bombing.

The public inquiry was told that a Libyan number was texting both Salman and Ismail on the evening of the attack.

Salman received texts a few minutes apart saying “call” and “ASAP”.

- Advertisement -

Between the messages, the number wrote to Ismail saying: “Allah’s peace and blessings be upon you.”

Mr Greaney, during the inquiry opening, said: “This message and the coincidence of its timing with what was happening in Manchester may be innocent, but do serve to indicate that… the inquiry will need to explore whether, and if so to what extent, the Abedi family or members of it were a radicalising influence on Hashem Abedi and Salman Abedi.”

But BBC research shows the Libyan number in question was Hashem Abedi’s.

Evidence at Hashem’s trial linked him to the number. The evidence included a text from Ismail to a contact saying whose number it was.

Salman called Hashem later that night – the last call he made before the bombing.

Pete Weatherby QC, representing seven bereaved families at the inquiry, told the BBC there had to be “maximum transparency” from all those called on to assist.

“If there is a lack of openness and transparency that is much for difficult for the public inquiry to achieve its ends, delivering truth and justice to the families and ultimately trying to prevent an outrage of this kind happening again,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMortal Kombat 11 gets Mileena, Rain and… Rambo
Next articleRoyal ballet leaps out of lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Covid: MPs call for more clarity on local lockdowns

0
Yes, most of those leaders are Labour politicians not averse to complaining about a Conservative government, but ministers are left with an announcement that...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: Nottingham has highest Covid infection rate in UK

0
Related Topics
Read more
U.K.

Covid-19: Councils get millions of pounds for marshals

0
Related Topics
Read more
U.K.

Covid deaths three times higher than flu and pneumonia

0
Related Topics
Read more
U.K.

Covid-19: New restrictions to be announced for parts of England 'within days' – Jenrick

0
A new three-tier system for local lockdowns is also likely.
Read more
U.K.

Hospitality 'death knell' fears over new rules in Scotland

0
Image copyright Getty ImagesNew coronavirus restrictions will "sound the death knell" for some of Scotland's hospitality business, industry leaders have warned. In central Scotland where...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is 'mentally scarred' after team get-together

Celebrity 0
"I felt I should have said something in support of her, but she didn’t want any more attention," he told Radio Times. "The day the...
Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 10 Best Early Deals and Shopping Tips

Tech 0
Louryn Strampe When Prime Day was first announced in 2015, it was swiftly and brutally roasted. No one thought Amazon could get away with making...
Read more

Elon Musk BOMBSHELL: SpaceX Starman Tesla Roadster flies by Mars in 37million mile journey

Science 0
It came within 0.05 astronomical units, equivalent to five million miles, from the planet. In 2018 the Tesla Roadster was fired into space by SpaceX’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: