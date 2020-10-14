Marc Jacobs Has a Very Busy Personal Assistant

Mr. Jacobs plays every character in the film: the concierge greeting himself at the front desk, the bouncer at the hotel’s club the Submercer, where he goes for a drink (Diet Coke) on Saturday night, the maintenance person he summons to the room to change a light bulb in one of the film’s more subtly funny moments.

It’s one thing to know that Mr. Jacobs is a mere mortal, but it’s another to imagine him ordering Seamless, making his bed, operating an espresso machine or changing a light bulb. “That’s the one thing Marc won’t do,” Mr. Newbold said.

The narrative is the last man in the city at a vacant hotel, “going in with one mind-set and coming out with another,” Mr. Newbold said. Mr. Jacobs left his room only to shoot the scenes for the film. There’s also a strand of pearls that the designer wears in every scene. Make what you will of it.

Ms. Coppola gave editing notes. Bill Sherman, the composer known for his work with Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well for being the musical director of Sesame Street, did an original score.

The film can be seen on Mr. Newbold’s YouTube channel. It doesn’t promote the Marc Jacobs brand, at least not directly — the designer styled himself in a combination of hotel uniforms and his own clothes. If anything, it underscores Mr. Jacobs’s need for creative outlets under any circumstance. “An artist needs to create,” Mr. Newbold said. “Otherwise what else is there?”

What did Mr. Newbold get out of it? Another task mastered. “The funny part is, I don’t really want to share this,” he said of the film. “I’m happy we did and that’s enough, but Marc and I were chatting the other day. He loves to share. He talks about the importance of sharing experiences and art as part of the process. Even the little videos I do for Instagram. I don’t really post them on my Instagram, Marc posts them. He’s the vessel.”