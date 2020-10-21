Marc Kantor, Founder of South Florida Intervention, Releases Book 'How to Do an Intervention: A Step-By-Step Guide for Parents'

By

BOCA RATON, FL, October 21, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marc Kantor, CEO and Founder of South Florida Intervention, is passionate about helping those struggling with addiction. Marc has been in long-term recovery for 16 years, from his addiction to alcohol, prescription drugs, and food. Through his own challenges and recovery, Marc understands the complications, difficulties, and necessities of overcoming this debilitating and terminal illness. He understands what is required for someone to completely rebuild their life, and achieve lasting sobriety, through doing so himself.

Marc’s new book ‘How to Do an Intervention: A Step-By-Step Guide for Parents’, is an invaluable guide for anyone looking to perform an intervention for a loved one or colleague. Marc, regarding the book, states “I wrote this book for every parent, grandparent, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, best friend, mentor, counselor and coach to save their loved one’s life”. He has committed a digital offering of his book to facilities, community centers, or schools for just $ 0.99 for a limited time. Further, South Florida Intervention has committed to providing physical copies to facilities in need. You can request a complimentary copy by reaching out to Marc at Marc@southfloridaintervention.com. Otherwise, the paperback version was released early October on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Marc further states, “I wanted to write an easy to read manual that takes the reader through the entire intervention process. In the end, the reader can feel they have the tools to get their loved one into treatment or decide they need outside help. The most important message is for loved ones and addicts to urgently take action.”

Marc released this book as COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on those already battling with the disease of addiction. As articles and research pour in, such as the increase in opioid overdoses during the pandemic, it is obvious addiction has spiraled out of control for many in isolation. NPR has even reported that the COVID-19 outbreak impacts people in addiction recovery, while WedMD reports COVID-19 Crisis May Help Trigger Addiction Relapse. According to the American Medical Association more than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality, as well as ongoing concerns for those with mental illness or substance use disorders.

Although there are all too many sources of addiction in today’s world South Florida Intervention focuses on drug, alcohol and food addictions. Because of this absolute tragedy South Florida Intervention has doubled-down its efforts in not only interventions, but creating free resources, such as our “Recovery Talks” and educational videos on our South Florida Intervention YouTube Channel.

Marc Kantor provides services such as pre-intervention education, treatment center selection, financial decision making, intervention, and long-term recovery stages. Further, he is a passionate speaker, addiction center consultant, and corporate/community addiction specialist passionate about helping the youth and young adults in communities across the country.

If you are interested in buying this book digitally it can be found on Amazon, or physical copies may be ordered on our website. If you, or a loved one, is afflicted by addiction, please reach out to Marc at South Florida Intervention. He is committed to serving those in need by providing this low cost book, free initial consultations, Recovery Talks and events are always posted via South Florida Intervention’s Facebook and Linkedin pages.

South Florida Intervention offers resources for families struggling with the devastating effects of drug addiction, alcoholism, and eating addictions/eating disorders. Marc Kantor is a professional interventionist and the founder of South Florida Intervention based in Boca Raton, Florida performing interventions worldwide, while specializing in interventions locally in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, Florida.

Marc has been in long-term recovery for 16 years, from his addiction to alcohol, prescription drugs, and food. He attended the Hazelden Betty Ford Center in 2004 for rehabilitation and has been in long-term recovery since. He is active in his community and has been on the board of Active Minds and board of PRS CrisisLink’s crisis and suicide hotline. He founded South Florida Intervention to pursue his passion for helping those and their families battling addiction.

South Florida Intervention can be found at SouthFloridaIntervention.com, on social media @helpforaddiction Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Contact Marc Kantor to help create an addiction support program at your organization reach out via Linkedin, Marc@southfloridaintervention.com, or 202-390-2273.

