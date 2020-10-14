Home Sports Marcus Rashford opens up on 'mind-blowing' child hunger issues as England star...
Sports

Marcus Rashford opens up on 'mind-blowing' child hunger issues as England star impresses

0

Against Belgium on Sunday with a positive display capped by a 38th minute goal from the penalty spot, his mind was clearly in the right place.

“It’s something I don’t feel affects my football on the pitch, that’s why I’m so enthusiastic about it,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s something I do my best to keep separate. I’ve still been focused on the pitch. I’ve still been working hard and trying to help the team and that’s something that will stick with me.

“Football is something I’ve been doing since I can remember as a kid. It’s almost second nature for me.

“A lot of the work being done now is pre-planned a few months ago. I obviously need to concentrate on my football, and ultimately winning the games here with the national team but I’m confident in the team of people I have behind me and I know 100 per cent they know exactly what the families want.”

