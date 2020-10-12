Margaret Nolan dead: Iconic Goldfinger Bond girl dies aged 76

That same year, her own early publicity shots inspired screen-prints by Brighton-based graffiti artist Hutch.

Of her own montages, she told the Den of Geek in 2007: “That’s why I made some of them quite grotesque, really… the idea that I was there as this passive woman, being looked at, but behind it all, behind my eyes, of course I knew what was going on.”

Her latest credit to date was in 2019, when Wright cast her in Last Night in Soho.

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Oscar and Luke O’Sullivan.

RIP.

