Mariah Carey Reveals She May Finally Release ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ Demo With Her Own Vocals

Mariah Carey is credited as a writer on ‘The Grinch’ track, which was recorded by Faith Hill. The superstar confirmed on ‘WWHL’ that a ‘demo’ version with her vocals does exist!

Mariah Carey, 50, could be sitting on another Christmas classic. The superstar revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that a version of “Where Are You Christmas?” with her vocals after Everything Iconic host Danny Pellegrino wrote in with a question. “Mariah co-wrote ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ sung by Faith Hill on The Grinch soundtrack,” Andy read.

“It was rumored that Mariah originally recorded it but it was blocked by Sony. Does her version of the song exist somewhere and can we hear it?” Andy posed to Mariah, who dubbed it “a great question.” She went on to confirm she did indeed record a “demo” of the tune, which came out in 2000. “I do love that song. I am a writer on that song. I did do a demo vocal of it,” the Meaning of Mariah Carey author said.

“I have to dig back into the vault to find my version because I actually had my friend…sing what I did over to send it to them so they had the reference vocal,” she went on, confessing she doesn’t “like to send out my stuff like that.” She added that the version was “rough…but it’s cool. I love it. I want to find it.”

Danny was ecstatic that his question ended up on-air and took to his own Instagram account to share a video of the moment. “I’ve been trying to get to the bottom of [queen] Mariah’s version of ‘Where Are You Christmas’ & whether or not it exists for years, & thanks to @bravoandy & @bravowwhl we finally have some answers!!” he wrote in his caption.

Recently, Mariah treated her Lambs to a slew of unreleased songs from her 30 year career with album The Rarities. The project also included the original version of “Loverboy” sampling Yellow Magic Orchestra‘s “Firecracker” — at the time, the sample was pulled and later ended up on Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic “I’m Real.” Of course, Mariah is well-known for her epic collection of holiday songs, including the one and only “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

