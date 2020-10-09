Home Celebrity Mariah Carey Says Son Moroccan, 9, Was Bullied by 'White Supremacist'
Celebrity

Mariah Carey Says Son Moroccan, 9, Was Bullied by 'White Supremacist'

0

Riley Cardoza

Sharing his story. Mariah Carey opened up to Andy Cohen about her 9-year-old son Moroccan’s recent experience with bullying.

“Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” the singer, 50, said during a Thursday, October 8, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “It’s, like, insane. So this is the world we live in.”

Monroe, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Courtesy Mariah Carey/Instagram

The Grammy winner has been reading chapters of her September memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, to Moroccan and his twin sister, Monroe, in order to “illustrate” her racism encounters.

“They can then have a greater understanding and ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself,” the New York native explained to Cohen, 52. “[Being biracial] has been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race. The only reason I was aware early was because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child.”

Mariah Carey on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ YouTube

The “We Belong Together” singer added, “I drew a picture of my family because that was the assignment [in school] and got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I used the wrong crayon because I drew my father, [Alfred Carey], with a brown crayon. … I brought my friend Becky to my parents’ house, and … the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out [by my dad]. To see that happen, it just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel like it’s been a lifelong battle, a struggle.”

Carey welcomed Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon. Since their split in 2016, the Masked Singer host, 40, has gone on to welcome son Golden, 3, with Brittany Bell.

When it comes to coparenting with Carey, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2019 that the former couple “always want what’s best” for their little ones.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love,” Cannon explained at the time. “All that other stuff just falls apart.”

- Advertisement -

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus FAQ: What's The Deal With The '15 Minute Rule'?
Next articleNick Swisher recaps wild MLB postseason day, Yankees and Rays still to be decided

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Romance Timeline: From ‘Crazy in Love’, Marriage & Kids, Cheating & More

0
Samantha Wilson Take a walk down memory lane with a timeline of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s iconic romance, from their first meeting, to marriage, kids —...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Poturalski Claps Back At Haters On Her Social Media Amidst Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

0
Julia Teti Nicole Poturalski responded to online trolls who were leaving ‘hateful comments’ on her social media feed. The stunning model addressed her Instagram followers...
Read more
Celebrity

Alicia Keys says 'it was definitely scary' writing her new autobiography

0
Alicia Keys has some important advice for everyone, famous or not: “I would actually encourage everyone to write their own story down,” Keys tells...
Read more
Celebrity

Bella Hadid Hugs Gigi’s Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic

0
Emily Selleck Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella on her 24th birthday, and shared a gorgeous pic of her little sis...
Read more
Celebrity

Lindsay Arnold's Baby Bump Album: See the Dancer's Pregnancy Pics

0
Riley Cardoza Ballroom baby bump! Lindsay Arnold revealed in May that she is expecting her first child and has been sharing pregnancy updates ever since. “Ohhhhhh...
Read more
Celebrity

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford warned by fans after dangerous mishap ‘Blew up in my hands’

0
Sophie Sandiford, 24, has spoken out about experiencing some unfortunate issues at home ahead of appearing on the latest episode of Gogglebox tonight. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Romance Timeline: From ‘Crazy in Love’, Marriage & Kids, Cheating & More

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Take a walk down memory lane with a timeline of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s iconic romance, from their first meeting, to marriage, kids —...
Read more

The unsettling way vitamin B12 deficiency can worsen in a matter of months – signs to spot

Health 0
Fortunately, the patient's condition significantly improved following injections of B12. There are two types of vitamin B12 injections: Hydroxocobalamin Cyanocobalamin. "Hydroxocobalamin is usually the recommended option as it...
Read more

James Bond: Daniel Craig explains what he REALLY thinks of No Time To Die delay

Entertainment 0
Speaking about the pandemic, Craig said: "This thing is just bigger than all of us. “We just want people to go and see this movie...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: