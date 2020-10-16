Home Gaming Mario Kart Live Home Circuit release date, cheapest prices, how to set...
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit release date, cheapest prices, how to set up, gameplay, MORE

The Mario Kart Live Home Circuit release date is about to go live on Nintendo Switch.

Available in Mario and Luigi varieties, the real-life Mario Kart game has an October 16 release date.

The game lets players race actual toy cars around the house using the Nintendo Switch as a controller.

“The physical kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item, and can be affected in different ways depending on the race,” Nintendo explains.

“Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix to unlock skins to customise courses and costumes for Mario and Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.”

Sets contain either a Mario or Luigi toy Kart, as well as four gates that can be placed around the house.

It also comes with two arrow markers, a USB charging cable, a Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Notebook, and a Perimeter Board.

According to Nintendo, the game will feature “familiar Mario Kart controls”, as well as a special on-board camera to capture the action in real-time.

You can see Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Nintendo Switch gameplay below.

“Drive a kart in the real world using familiar Mario Kart controls and see the action from your kart’s on-board camera displayed on your Nintendo Switch or TV screen.

“Watch as your home is transformed into ocean depths, a sandy desert and more from the world of Mario Kart!”

If you’ve pre-ordered a copy of Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, check out the set-up instructions below for a look at how it all works. If you haven’t pre-ordered, you can find the best deals and cheapest prices further down the page.

Step 1: get ready

• Assemble the gates and place on them on the floor around your room.

Step 2: set-up!

• Drive your kart through the four gates to make a course in any shape you please.

Step 3: go!

• Race against the Koopalings in eight Grand Prix cups!

