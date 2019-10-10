Mark Ruffalo, more slam Ellen DeGeneres’ support of George W. Bush: He’s ‘a war criminal’

Mark Ruffalo is green with rage following Ellen DeGeneres’ support of George W. Bush.

DeGeneres stood up for her friendship with the former president on her show Tuesday after catching heat for sitting next to him during Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK,” she said. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

DeGeneres’ plea for tolerance drew praise from some famous faces, including Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell and Blake Shelton, but Ruffalo said Bush isn’t off the hook.

“Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars–emotional & otherwise–inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness,” tweeted “The Avengers” star Wednesday.

He wasn’t the only celebrity upset with DeGeneres for trying to find middle ground with Bush following his polarizing political past. “Dead Man Walking” star Susan Sarandon also took issue.

The outspoken liberal shared a quote from Out Magazine, saying, “Missing the point entirely, DeGeneres framed the issue as simply a matter of her hanging out with someone with different opinions, not a man repeatedly accused of being a war criminal.”

On the other hand, Bell shared side-by-side pictures of DeGeneres and Bush on her Instagram account. “The Good Place” actress wrote: “Shes my (queen).” Witherspoon tweeted, “Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen!”

Both actresses received backlash for their support, leading Witherspoon to delete her tweet entirely. Bell’s post remains on Instagram.

“This post would automatically get you sent to the Bad Place,” an Instagram user responded to Bell, while a Twitter user told Witherspoon, “This reeks of privilege.”

Shelton tweeted, “Amen @TheEllenShow… Thank you for saying this.” One of his followers responded, “Please stay out of this, Blake.”

