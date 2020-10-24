Married at Dunkin’

Sugar Good, the manager of the Dunkin’ donuts store in Edmond, Okla., didn’t know much about the customer in the red truck other than that he was pleasant and consistent. Each weekday morning at 7:15, he idled at the drive-through window while she handed off his sausage, egg and cheese croissant and a large hot coffee with cream and sugar.

A year would go by before she gathered the courage to pass him her sprinkle-bedecked business card with his breakfast in September 2018. But when she did, it came as a relief to both. The man, John Thompson, a recently retired Marine working as a car salesman in Oklahoma City, had been wondering how he was going to figure out what her real name was.

“When I started going through the drive-through, I noticed she would smile with her eyes, and I thought, maybe if I read the receipt I can see what her name is,” he said. “But it said ‘Sugar No. 7.’” He figured Sugar must have been a reference to how he likes his coffee. With the card, which listed her cellphone number at the bottom, she cleared up the mystery — as well as her own case of the blues.