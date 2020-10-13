Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

Samantha Wilson

Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The Affair’ actor Dominic West.

The Pursuit Of Love co-stars Lily James, 31, and Dominic West, 50, were spotted sharing some PDA while dining al fresco in Rome on October 11. During a lunch outing with their shared agent, Angharad Wood, The Affair actor could be seen kissing the actress’ neck while placing his arm around her shoulders. Later, the twosome checked out the sights around town while riding on the same scooter. You can see photos of their PDA-filled outing HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lily and Dominic’s reps for comment.

Dominic has been married to wife Catherine FitzGerald, a 49-year-old Irish socialite, landscape designer, and gardener, since 2010. The couple have four children together: daughter Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, 7. Dominic has another daughter, 22-year-old Martha West, from a previous relationship with Polly Astor. Dominic and Catherine have not publicly announced a split or separation. Dominic was not wearing a wedding ring in any of the photos taken from his day with Lily in Rome.

Lily dated The Crown star Matt Smith, 37, on and off for five years. They ended their relationship in December 2019, before rekindling their romance in spring 2020. Lily and Matt split again over the summer. She was most recently linked to Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, 39. The two were spotted partying together in London in July 2020 before heading back to his hotel together. Lily refused to confirm or deny that they were dating in a September interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

