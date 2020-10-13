Home Celebrity Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date...
Celebrity

Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

0

Samantha Wilson

Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The Affair’ actor Dominic West.

The Pursuit Of Love co-stars Lily James, 31, and Dominic West, 50, were spotted sharing some PDA while dining al fresco in Rome on October 11. During a lunch outing with their shared agent, Angharad Wood, The Affair actor could be seen kissing the actress’ neck while placing his arm around her shoulders. Later, the twosome checked out the sights around town while riding on the same scooter. You can see photos of their PDA-filled outing HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Lily and Dominic’s reps for comment.

Dominic has been married to wife Catherine FitzGerald, a 49-year-old Irish socialite, landscape designer, and gardener, since 2010. The couple have four children together: daughter Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, 7. Dominic has another daughter, 22-year-old Martha West, from a previous relationship with Polly Astor. Dominic and Catherine have not publicly announced a split or separation. Dominic was not wearing a wedding ring in any of the photos taken from his day with Lily in Rome.

Dominic West Lily James
Dominic West and Lily James (AP)

Lily dated The Crown star Matt Smith, 37, on and off for five years. They ended their relationship in December 2019, before rekindling their romance in spring 2020. Lily and Matt split again over the summer. She was most recently linked to Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, 39. The two were spotted partying together in London in July 2020 before heading back to his hotel together. Lily refused to confirm or deny that they were dating in a September interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrexit: Time for trade deal getting short, PM warns
Next articleDoll 'possessed by demons' cried 'real tears' as ghost hunters searched bar

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More

0
Meredith Nardino Searching for The One? Lily James has been linked to a handful of Hollywood’s hottest hunks — and fueled plenty of speculation along...
Read more
Celebrity

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on...
Read more
Celebrity

Adam Rickitt and GMB star wife endure sleepless night after emergency at home 'Shattered!'

0
A second echoed their sentiments: "OMG that’s so scary but glad she’s OK. You’ve had a busy week too so hope you get to...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Collins Is Evicting Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey From Florida Home: Report

0
Johnni Macke Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second...
Read more
Celebrity

Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker Award

0
Avery Thompson Killer Mike has made history. The rapper, activist, and one-half of Run The Jewels will be awarded the Change Maker Award at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Doll 'possessed by demons' cried 'real tears' as ghost hunters searched bar

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lydia Morris, Joseph Wilkes) A terrifying haunted doll possessed by demons began crying "freshwater" tears as she became upset as ghost hunters searched for...
Read more

Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The...
Read more

Brexit: Time for trade deal getting short, PM warns

U.K. 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are continuing to talk, ahead of Thursday's EU summitBoris Johnson has been clear with the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: