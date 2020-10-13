Mars tonight: Where is Mars in the sky tonight? How to see Mars opposition

Every 26 months or so, Mars, Earth and the Sun form a straight line in the heavens. In astronomical terms, this alignment is known as an opposition. And although opposition can happen at any point in Mars’s orbit, this year’s event comes just six days after the planet’s closest approach to Earth.

This means the planet is still exceptionally big and bright at night and will remain so until November.

Astronomer Tom Kerss said on his weekly podcast Star Signs: Go Stargazing: “Last week we talked about Mars reaching its closest approach to the Earth for some time to come – about 15 years.

“It was around 62 million km away from us at its closest point, which sounds like a lot but it’s just a stone’s throw in interplanetary terms.

“And it’s now beginning to slip away from us again ever so slowly, but this week Mars will actually be at its brightest when it reaches what’s known as opposition in the sky on Tuesday.”

