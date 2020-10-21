Martin Bashir: BBC correspondent ‘seriously unwell’ with coronavirus-related problems

By
A BBC spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.
“Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.
“We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time.”
The former X Factor Celebrity star has noticeably not tweeted from his Twitter page in almost a month.
In Martin’s last Twitter post in September, he paid tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot by a suspect in Croydon police station.
In view of his 32,000 followers, he wrote: “Sergeant Matt Ratana: These are the very finest people that our society is capable of producing – they live exemplary lives of service – and they do so with levels of character and courage that few of us could ever muster.
“May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Thank you, Sir.”
The BBC correspondent has since liked various posts from his page.
Tonight, Martin’s famous 1995 interview with Princess Diana was aired in a Channel 4 documentary.
In the famous chat with the royal, he quizzed her about her failed marriage to Prince Charles and her life in the royal family.
Diana spoke out three years after she separated from Prince Charles and one year before their divorce.
At the time, the broadcast was watched by 23 million viewers.
This month, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, said the royal regretted a number of things she said in the tell-all interview.
He said on Lorraine: “She wished she hadn’t said so much, she said to me once.
“Because, what she feared was of course what the boys would think.”
“She feared the reaction from them because they were still children, and to hear their mother say on national television that yes, she was in love with James Hewitt and she adored him, that would have repercussions on her children.
“And she was always thinking about her boys. Her boys were the centre of her world, they were her life. Nothing came before her children.”
Following his chat with Princess Diana, he went on to interview a number of high profile people including Michael Jackson.
Martin started working as a journalist in 1986 and went on work on BBC programmes including Songs of Praise, Public Eye and Panorama.
He was appointed as BBC News Religious Affairs correspondent in October 2016.