Home Celebrity Martin Bashir: BBC correspondent ‘seriously unwell’ with coronavirus-related problems
Celebrity

Martin Bashir: BBC correspondent ‘seriously unwell’ with coronavirus-related problems

0

By

A BBC spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.

“Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.

“We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time.”

The former X Factor Celebrity star has noticeably not tweeted from his Twitter page in almost a month.

READ MORE: NCIS LA real-life romance: Are any of the NCIS LA stars dating?

In Martin’s last Twitter post in September, he paid tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot by a suspect in Croydon police station.

In view of his 32,000 followers, he wrote: “Sergeant Matt Ratana: These are the very finest people that our society is capable of producing – they live exemplary lives of service – and they do so with levels of character and courage that few of us could ever muster.

“May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Thank you, Sir.”

- Advertisement -

The BBC correspondent has since liked various posts from his page.

Tonight, Martin’s famous 1995 interview with Princess Diana was aired in a Channel 4 documentary.

In the famous chat with the royal, he quizzed her about her failed marriage to Prince Charles and her life in the royal family.

Diana spoke out three years after she separated from Prince Charles and one year before their divorce.

At the time, the broadcast was watched by 23 million viewers.

This month, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, said the royal regretted a number of things she said in the tell-all interview.

He said on Lorraine: “She wished she hadn’t said so much, she said to me once.

“Because, what she feared was of course what the boys would think.”

“She feared the reaction from them because they were still children, and to hear their mother say on national television that yes, she was in love with James Hewitt and she adored him, that would have repercussions on her children.

- Advertisement -

“And she was always thinking about her boys. Her boys were the centre of her world, they were her life. Nothing came before her children.”

Following his chat with Princess Diana, he went on to interview a number of high profile people including Michael Jackson.

Martin started working as a journalist in 1986 and went on work on BBC programmes including Songs of Praise, Public Eye and Panorama.

He was appointed as BBC News Religious Affairs correspondent in October 2016.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleiPhone 12 review: Yes, it has definitely been worth the wait
Next articleIvanka tries to woo defecting suburban women at 11th hour

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Heidi Klum Licks Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Face As they Cuddle In Bed Together — Watch

0
ByAlyssa Norwin While Tom Kaulitz slept beside her, Heidi Klum got in the Halloween spirit by playing with spooky filters and playfully licking her man’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Inside Valerie Bertinelli’s Bond With Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

0
ByNicholas Hautman A bond unlike any other. In the weeks since losing her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, to cancer, Valerie Bertinelli has been grieving deeply...
Read more
Celebrity

Victoria Beckham's snap of David kissing daughter Harper on the lips divides opinion

0
ByFollowing their day out yesterday, David, 45, also posted pictures online, in view of his 64.7 million followers. He could be seen on the picture-sharing...
Read more
Celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say it's been 'special' spending quality time at home with Archie

0
ByFor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a silver-lining to the coronavirus pandemic has been the quality time they’ve spent with son Archie. Meghan...
Read more
Celebrity

Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

0
BySharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo...
Read more
Celebrity

See Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Baby Bump Progress After 'Dinner With the Fam'

0
ByRiley Cardoza Round two! Pregnant Bindi Irwin showed her budding belly for the second time since announcing she and Chandler Powell have a baby girl...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ivanka tries to woo defecting suburban women at 11th hour

US 0
ByAnita Kumar But with polls showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winning that slice of women by 20 percentage points or more, it’s a taxing...
Read more

Martin Bashir: BBC correspondent ‘seriously unwell’ with coronavirus-related problems

Celebrity 0
ByA BBC spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. "Everyone at the BBC is wishing...
Read more

iPhone 12 review: Yes, it has definitely been worth the wait

Tech 0
ByApple iPhone 12 review (Image: APPLE)The wait for a new iPhone has been a little longer than usual this year, but boy has it...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress