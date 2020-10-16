Martin Lewis apologises as viewers left confused with The Money Show advice

Martin spoke out about his mistake in view of his one million followers.
He penned: “Apparently in @itvMLshow talking about the self employ grant, I said you have to declare business affected by covid since July 14, when I meant July 14th.(sic)
“Apologies, slip of the tongue, the graphic behind me was correct though. #MartinLewis.”
“Sorry,” he concluded.
READ MORE: Martin Lewis asks Britons to find item in home before it ‘bursts’
Soon afterwards, many of Martin’s fans rushed to weigh in on the conversation.
One replied: “Lost £7k income had to get a loan to pay bills rent etc no advice from gov n they expect me to lockdown again and earn 0% receive 0% but pay more tax next year to pay for ppl who have received financial support sod the criteria look at all my tax returns!! Paye as well as TR.”
Another was seemingly confused by Martin’s admission, writing: “I’m confused, what’s the issue.”
One fan went on to explain the situation as they added: “He meant the 14th of July 2020 but said ‘July 14’ so some people may have thought he meant July 2014.”
Meanwhile, Martin recently hit out on Twitter after one follower questioned why he was wearing a face mask in the car.
It came after Martin posted a selfie complete with a mask, while he was travelling to Channel 4’s studios.
“I’m a little nervous. I’m on my way to record an episode of #WouldILieToYou. I’ve never done a comedy panel show before,” he wrote.
“But I thought with all the c**p going on right now, it was time to have a little bit of fun and spread my wings. #Gulp.”