Martin Lewis' presenter wife Lara Lewington pictured for first time after surgery

The 41-year-old said she was flashing a “showbiz smile” despite recently going under the knife.
She revealed she had been able to remove her sling for a short duration while presenting the pre-recorded show.
True to form, Lara looked radiant as she posed for a photograph, which she uploaded to Instagram in view of her 11,200 followers, in a pretty blue shirt.
The mum-of-one captioned her snap: “Tech’s part in working from home, perfecting your video call technique, and lots of chickens, what more could you want from this week’s @bbcclick?”
Martin, who presents self-titled Money Show Live, was not able to take his wife to the hospital last week because of the coronavirus restrictions.
He took to Twitter to share his frustration as he headed to work like normal to host his TV show.
“Strange leaving home today to walk to the studio, as Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) is off to hospital for a shoulder op.
“I’m not allowed to go with her in current climes, but’ll race from the studio tonight to pick her up (luckily it coincides with release time) happy & healthy I hope.”