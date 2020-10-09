Home Gaming Marvel's Avengers dev promises updates as interest fades, player numbers dwindle
Gaming

Marvel's Avengers dev promises updates as interest fades, player numbers dwindle

0

“We are confident we’ll see players return.”

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has said it is working on new updates for the game “as fast as we safely can” in a bid to reignite waning player interest.

Yesterday a Forbes report highlighted SteamCharts numbers suggesting the game’s PC audience had slumped to between 1000-2000 people a month after launch – low enough for the game to begin experiencing matchmaking issues.

In response, Crystal Dynamics boss Scot Amos issued a lengthy statement to Kotaku on the studio’s plans for the game in the near-term future, and said he is confident players will “return” to the game on PC, as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“To our players: every day we fight to make the best game possible for our community,” Amos said. “We have a great community management team at Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix who funnel all of your concerns, suggestions, and feedback to the development team daily. We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be.”

Two new characters are on the horizon, Amos said – the previously announced Kate Bishop and Clint Barton versions of Hawkeye – alongside a “new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards”.

More information on the timing for these additions will arrive in a blog post next week.

“We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game,” Amos concluded.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -

A datamined list of upcoming Marvel’s Avengers characters suggested at least a dozen more heroes are planned for the future – as well as the infamous PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man. But will it be enough to turn the game’s fortunes around?

On launch, Eurogamer praised Marvel’s Avengers for its enjoyable story campaign – but questioned whether the game’s design had longterm sticking power. It is, after all, designed to live on as a live service game for the foreseeable future.

“As a live-service game, you can expect lots of tweaks and changes as the weeks morph into months, but having magpied so much from those kinds of games it’s left with little identity of its own,” Vikki Blake wrote in Eurogamer’s Marvel’s Avengers review. “Despite the promise of its campaign, its endearing cast and impressive voice work, Marvel’s Avengers is an unoriginal and uninspired affair that falls sadly short of what it could have been – what it should have been.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis Apologizes After Paul Wesley Twitter Spat
Next articleThe 2p a day supplements you should take to avoid dry skin in winter

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Godfall: What are Valorplates? How do Valorplates work in Godfall?

0
Godfall - What are Valorplates? How do Valorplates work in Godfall? (Image: GEARBOX)Godfall release date is fast approaching, with the loot-slasher from Counterplay Games...
Read more
Gaming

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news for this week following Beyond Light reveal

0
Trials of Osiris will be offering fresh weapons and armour this week, with plenty of other rewards available in Destiny’s other activities. The Festival...
Read more
Gaming

Highlights & hilarious moments from DreamHack Open Finals

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The October DreamHack Fortnite action has concluded for NA-West, with Nick “Aspect” McGuire clutching first place. In June, following the success of their...
Read more
Gaming

The story behind FIFA 20's giant goalkeeper – a bug in the system who spread like a virus

0
FIFA 21 has made a raft of gameplay changes while retaining long-standing issues that drag the series down (more on that over at our...
Read more
Gaming

Star Wars: Squadrons patch tackles ranking issues, flight stick deadzone

0
Coming in HOTAS. I think it's fair to say Star Wars: Squadrons hasn't had the smoothest of take-offs, with the game launching with a variety...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1: Release time, confirmed FUT cards, predictions

0
In terms of other players that could feature during the FIFA 21 Ones to Watch promotion Express.co.uk has a few picks. Looking at the transfer...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Review: Better Features, Worse Battery

Tech 0
Adrienne So I should mention I didn’t use the Solo Loop. Apple’s newest accessory is a fastener- and buckle-less silicone handcuff to hold the watch...
Read more

Space Race OVER? Joe Biden’s plan to ‘make China NASA's partner' as US election heats up

Science 0
The US election race is heating up, with the pandemic becoming the main talking point as US President Donald Trump’s personal physician claims he...
Read more

Prince William's 'crisis' speech: Royal's 'power and energy' in climate change message

Lifestyle 0
"It looks as though he has had some coaching for this new style and the construction of the very short sentences where he pauses...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: