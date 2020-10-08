Home Gaming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book
Gaming

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book

If you can’t hang on until the full game releases on PS4 and PS5 on 12th November, then I have news for you, as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is getting a prequel book – and it’s releasing a whopping two days before the game. It’s one way to get back into the swing of things.

Titled Wings of Fury, the novel written by Brittney Morris (author of Slay) will be available from Titan on 10th November. According to the official description, the book focuses on Miles “coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man,” and dealing with Vulture and Starling as they “unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York” (via IGN).

Along with the prequel novel, the Miles Morales game is also getting an art book in February 2021. Written by Matt Ralphs, The Art of the Game will explain the creative processes behind Miles Morales and showcase concept art and in-game renders, along with analysis from the artists and developers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales had a bit of a wobbly start when it was first announced, with Insomniac stepping in to clarify the game would be a standalone rather than an expansion to Spider-Man PS4. Since then we’ve learned that while Miles Morales Ultimate Edition owners on PS5 will get a free remaster of the PS4 Spider-Man, existing Spider-Man owners will have to shell out for the next-gen upgrade. At least you don’t have to pay twice for this prequel book.

