Mate 20 Pro gets Huawei’s biggest ever update before the P30 Pro

Some Mate 20 Pro owners in the Netherlands have reported started to receive the push to Android 10, with tech website DroidApp publishing a picture of the update ready to download. Of course, Huawei devices don’t run Google’s own version of Android, instead they use the Chinese firm’s own EMUI skin which is based on the popular operating system. As such, Huawei smartphones didn’t get the bump to Android 10 when the Google rolled-out the update to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL earlier this summer. Huawei’s EMUI 10 runs over Android 10. It boasts a new magazine-style design that embraces white space (or black if you have dark mode enabled) and shifts the position of key functions to the middle or bottom of a display to make navigating on larger devices easier. If that sounds familiar, it’s likely because Samsung did exactly the same thing a year earlier. Dubbed One UI, the re-imagined version of Android shifted all the parts of the user interface that need to be tapped down to the lower-third of the display. Samsung said it made the decision to ensure its larger-screen devices remained easy to use for everyone.

Express.co.uk spent some time with an early version of Huawei’s new software back in August. We were particularly impressed with its revamped aesthetic and lengthy feature set. You can read our EMUI 10 review here. According to DroidApp, the final EMUI 10 upgrade weighs-in at a substantial 4.42GB for the Mate 20 Pro and have the build number 10.0.0.136. It’s worth noting the software appears to be a final build, not a beta version. Unfortunately, it seems Huawei’s EMUI 10 is only rolling out to Mate 20 Pro owners in the Netherlands for now. It’s possible this is the start of a gradual delivery to all fans.

Express.co.uk was unable to download EMUI 10 on our Mate 20 Pro unit. What’s most interesting about the new update is the fact Huawei is releasing it for the Mate 20 Pro before its newer P30 Pro flagship. Typically manufacturers debut their latest and greatest software on their newest devices first before trickling it down to older hardware later. At the time of writing, no-one with an original P30 Pro has reported any kind of EMUI 10 final build release. We say “original” because Huawei revealed an updated version of its P30 Pro flagship in September that comes pre-installed with Android 10 and EMUI 10.