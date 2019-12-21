Home Celebrity Mathew Horne blames Piers Morgan for ‘feud’ with Gavin and Stacey co-star...
Mathew Horne blames Piers Morgan for ‘feud’ with Gavin and Stacey co-star James Corden

The episode, which aired back in 2011 according to IMDB, saw his Gavin and Stacey colleagues all appearing in a video tribute.

Piers than told James that Mathew was also asked to be part of the show and “chose not to”.

He appeared hurt by the news, replying simply to the Good Morning Britain host: “I didn’t know that.”

The small screen favourite has now set the record straight, revealing: “I didn’t go on that show because I was filming out of London, and they could only film my interview on one day, and I couldn’t do it.

