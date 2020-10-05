Matt Baker: Countryfile host in admission about ‘chaos’ on show ‘She’d skulk away from me’

He recalled that sheep dog Meg couldn’t get away from her “instinct to round everything up”.
Matt divulged: “It could be chaos in the studio, because when we were live on air she’d skulk away from me and run around, trying to herd all the camera operators and floor staff and guests.
“Her instinct was to round everything up.”
The former The One Show star also opened up about losing Meg in 2011.
Meg went on to appear on the BBC show when she was a nine-week-old puppy in 2001.
She took part in sheep dog trials, passed a police sniffer dog challenge, and welcomed her first litter of puppies in May 2005.
Matt now has three dogs; Bob, a working collie, Annie, a black Labrador, and a cairn terrier named Fergus.
The pets live on his farm in Hertfordshire, where the star lives with his wife Nicola and their two children Luke and Molly.
Matt recently introduced his 221,000 Instagram followers to Fergus in sweet snaps.
The television personality posted two pictures with his pet pooch by a dry stone wall near his home.
In the first photo, Matt could be seen cuddling Fergus while the duo enjoyed the summer weather.
Matt was then pictured clutching onto a stone while the pooch rested on top of the wall.
He captioned the snaps: “Introducing Fergus our cairn terrier, he’s a cheeky little character and a super drystone walling companion!”
Countryfile airs on Sundays at 5.45pm on BBC One.