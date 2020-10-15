Home Tv & Radio Matt Baker returns to The One Show to make announcement 'Good to...
Matt Baker returns to The One Show to make announcement 'Good to be back!'

Matt Baker will be once again joining a team of six young people to take on the Rickshaw Challenge. The iconic challenge, which is in its 10th year, will see Matt travel thousands of miles alongside young people who have been supported by BBC Children in Need. Alex Jones and Michael Ball announced the news on The One Show this evening. 

Alex announced: “Tonight is the night when we launch one of the most important things that we do each year.”

Michael continued: “It’s The One Show Rickshaw Challenge for 2020 with all the details about how we plan to do this safely.

“Plus, we end a week of speculation with who’s on the team and who’s riding with them.”

Joining the presenters via video link, Matt said: “I’m over the moon, actually Bruce turned up with some One Show lights and has lit up our orchard.

Matt went on to explain this year’s challenge would be slightly different before introducing the young riders.

The six young people taking part in the challenge have all been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects. 

Sarah, 16, from Hillingdon, Lewis, 18, from Coventry and 16-year-old James from Derbyshire shared their stories. 

Eoin, 14, from Belfast, Lauren, 16, from Aberdeen and 19-year-old Rosie from Ruislip were then introduced. 

Alex remarked: “Every year the bravery and gumption of these youngsters just floors me.”

Each year, Matt embarks on the challenge while showcasing the powerful stories of its heroic young riders. 

This year the team plan to ride the equivalent of Matt’s first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, which saw the presenter ride from Edinburgh to London. 

However, Covid restrictions have led to a huge format change to this year’s challenge as the team will ride the 332 miles within the grounds of Goodwood. 

