Matt Baker: ‘You can’t leave me’ Helen Skelton addresses Countryfile co-star's exit

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, 42, announced he will be stepping down from his role on The One Show earlier this month. Yesterday, Helen Skelton, 36, addressed his exit on Instagram.

The mother-of-two shared a picture of the pair filming for Countryfile in view of her 140,000 followers.

She smiled for the camera, while Matt was seen pulling a funny face as he folded his arms.

Helen captioned the picture: “Very late to the party on this one but wishing @mattbakerofficial all the best for his new chapter.

“You may leave the sofa but you can’t leave me #farmkidsrule #countryfilecrew #bluepeter #countryfile #northernersunite.”

