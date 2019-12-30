Matt Baker: ‘You can’t leave me’ Helen Skelton addresses Countryfile co-star's exit

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, 42, announced he will be stepping down from his role on The One Show earlier this month. Yesterday, Helen Skelton, 36, addressed his exit on Instagram.
The mother-of-two shared a picture of the pair filming for Countryfile in view of her 140,000 followers.
She smiled for the camera, while Matt was seen pulling a funny face as he folded his arms.
Helen captioned the picture: “Very late to the party on this one but wishing @mattbakerofficial all the best for his new chapter.
“You may leave the sofa but you can’t leave me #farmkidsrule #countryfilecrew #bluepeter #countryfile #northernersunite.”
Matt responded to Helen’s post, commenting: “Thanks Helen #pasturesnew #ploughon.”
Helen’s post left many fans with questions.
One user wrote: “Where’s he going?” while another asked: “Well I’m sure he was in rugby club earlier.”
“All the best in your new ventures Matt. You two make an awesome duo,” a third commented.
Following his announcement, Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore reassured BBC viewers he will be not be leaving Countryfile.
She said: “He has a great connection with BBC One viewers and will continue to play an important role on the channel on Sunday nights in Countryfile and with BBC Sport on our gymnastics coverage.”
It is unknown if Matt will be doing any new television work, however he is currently performing in a pantomime.
The host has been sharing updates about his new role as Joey, an acrobatic, tightrope walker in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.