Matthew McConaughey, 50, Goes Shirtless & Looks Super Buff In Sweet New Pic With His Mom

Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila, gushed that her husband made his mom ‘proud’ with the release of his new book ‘Greenlights.’ They posed for a celebratory photo!


If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. 

Matthew McConaughey’s never too old to pose for a photo with his mom. The 50-year-old actor sweetly wrapped his arm around his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, as they celebrated the Oct. 20 release of Matthew’s new memoir Greenlights (Mary held a copy in her hand). Matthew went shirtless for the photo, showing off his toned body and broad shoulders — can Matthew add that photo to the author jacket, please?

Matthew’s wife, Camila Alves, was the one to share this sweet mother-son photo to her Instagram on Tuesday. “One proud mamma! #Greenlights book out TODAY!!!! Uau!!!,” the Brazillian-American model gushed. Camila was just as proud as her husband’s mom as she added under the shirtless photo, “Words can not express how proud I am of this work of love that Matthew did!! Laugh out loud, to tears, to wisdom, to the bumper stickers it is a journey you just have to read!!!”

The last time we saw Mr. McConaughey shirtless, he was leaning against a red hot Datsun 280ZX sports coupé and rocking platinum blonde hair. It was a throwback photo taken in the the early ’90s in the Dallas Buyers Club star’s old Texas neighborhood, which Matthew shared in August while promoting his new memoir.

Matthew has a close relationship with his mom, and even moved back to Texas (where his mother still lived) in 2012. Matthew and Camila now reside in the state’s capital of Austin, where they are raising three children: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.

Not only does Matthew share the same geographic location as his mom, but a unique sense of humor too. He once infamously revealed his mom’s movie pitch for a remake of The Graduate, in which she would play Mrs. Robinson and her son would take on the role of Dustin Hoffman…the college graduate who has an affair with Mrs. Robinson. Matthew pitched this odd idea on The Graham Norton Show in Dec. 2018, and whether this was a joke or not, even fellow guest John Cena got squeamish. We expect Matthew’s new memoir to be just as interesting!

