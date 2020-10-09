Maureen Lipman: Coronation Street actress details concern for 'wiped out' co-star's health

“She was like, ‘I’m wiped out, I’m wiped out. I just can’t take it. I can’t tell you what it’s like. I can’t tell you what it did to me.'”

Maureen and Julia have shared a decades long friendship and both worked together in the play, Outside Edge.

The moving production of Rose was filmed on stage to an empty auditorium at the Hope Mill Theatre.

The small-screen star revealed she has had an outpouring of support from people she doesn’t even know.

“I have had letters from people I hardly know, and people high up in the business,” Maureen remarked.

Like this: Like Loading...