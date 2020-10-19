Home Celebrity Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic...
Celebrity

Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

0

By

Erin Silvia

Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few days after he shared a different PDA-filled pic with her.

Max Ehrich, 29, got the attention of Demi Lovato fans when he decided to post another pic of his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, 25, less than a month after his engagement with the 28-year-old singer ended. The actor shared a screenshot from what appeared to be a FaceTime call with the former American Idol contestant and in it, they were both smiling at each other while holding up peace signs. He didn’t caption the post but it was clear to see that he wanted all his followers to know he’s continuing to chat with the brunette beauty!

Once the pic was published, Max’s comment section was full of Demi supporters basically calling him out for seemingly moving on quickly from his former relationship. “Already in a relationship?” one follower wrote, while another called the post “embarrassing.” A third said, “Wack af lol you were just engaged lmfao” and a fourth genuinely asked, “Hey max , happy your moving on but isn’t this too quick. How come you arent [sic] waiting to heal first?”

Max has yet to respond to any of the backlash but his latest post comes five days after he first posted a pic of Sonika to his page, so he’s clearly not worried about what other people think! The hunk posted a photo of the two of them walking while he put his arm around her and flashed a big smile on Oct. 13, and received similar backlash to his recent snapshot along with some supportive words in the comments.

Max Ehrich
Max Ehrich has been hanging out and talking with former ‘American Idol’ contestant Sonika Vaid after his split from Demi Lovato. (MEGA)

It may seem quick for Max to already be moving on with someone new, but his breakup with Demi didn’t seem to go well. He spoke out on social media on Sept. 26, two days after their split made headlines, and claimed he found out their engagement was over “through a tabloid”. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in a message on his Instagram. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God Bless”.

Demi and Max first started dating in March and often publicly swooned over each other on social media. They spent a lot of time in quarantine together and the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner even admitted she “loved” him on the first night she met him. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine…I was like, look, we’re quarantining together,” she explained during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in Sept. “Um, cause I love you. So we started doing that.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus
Next articleMeghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

0
ByView photosThe portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple's upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/...
Read more
Celebrity

Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More

0
ByNicole Briese The ladies love him! Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Dream Kardashian, 3, Has A Blast Playing Ring Toss & Connect 4 At Big Brother King Cairo’s 8th Birthday

0
ByEmily Selleck Dream Kardashian is growing up so quickly! The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian looked adorable at her brother King Cairo’s birthday...
Read more
Celebrity

Zonnique Pullins Goes Makeup-Free To Lounge Comfortably While Pregnant — Pics

0
ByErin Silvia Zonnique Pullins showed off her pregnancy glow in a sweatshirt and slippers while posing for two new gorgeous pics on Instagram.Zonnique Pullins, 24,...
Read more
Celebrity

Sofia Richie Steps Out for Dinner With Mystery Man After Scott Disick Split

0
ByMariah Cooper Thank you, next? Sofia Richie stepped out for a dinner date with a mystery man two months after calling it quits with Scott...
Read more
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez & Daughter Natasha, 15, Show Off Moves To Jennifer Lopez’s “PaTi” Challenge & She ‘Loves’ It

0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez has two new backup dancers! Fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha have shown off their moves, dancing to her hit...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Meghan Markle's new portrait with Prince Harry has a subtle nod to Princess Diana

Celebrity 0
ByView photosThe portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was taken by photographer Matt Sayles to promote the couple's upcoming TIME100 Talks. (Photo: Time/...
Read more

Max Ehrich Faces Backlash From Demi Lovato Fans After Posting New Pic Of Sonika Vaid

Celebrity 0
ByErin Silvia Max Ehrich shared a new Instagram photo of himself smiling while FaceTiming with his rumored new love interest, Sonika Vaid, just a few...
Read more

Coronavirus latest: Light at end of the tunnel hope soaring for vaccine to defeat virus

Health 0
ByProfessor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer (Image: No 10/Getty)He told MPs: "We aren't light years away from it. It isn't a totally...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: