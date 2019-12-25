McDonald's Opening hours: Is McDonald's open on Christmas day, what time?

Christmas Day has arrived, and for many that means time with family, presents galore and all the festive food you can get your hands on. Mince pies, turkey and Christmas cake are among the delights the festive day brings.
The presents are all open, Buck’s fizz has been popped and it’s acceptable to have chocolate for breakfast.
Many of us will be switching on the ovens early doors to bake the turkey until it’s golden brown.
The potatoes are being peeled, sprouts washed and pigs in blankets prepped – with hungry voices asking when dinner will be ready.
However, if Christmas dinner isn’t for you, you’ve had a kitchen disaster or you just don’t want to cook – what are your options?
Stores are open in most places on Christmas Eve, with McDonald’s Christmas advert telling customers to be ‘Reindeer Ready’.
On Christmas Eve, McDonald’s gave away ‘reindeer treats’ – carrot sticks – for free, so children could leave them out for Santa and his trusty steeds.
McDonald’s are also offering their festive menu over the Christmas period.
These include
Big Tasty®: 100 percent British & Irish beef, cheese made with Emmental, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and – of course – that Big Tasty® sauce (RRP: £4.29, Medium Meal £5.89)
Big Tasty® with Bacon: Your favourite Big Tasty, this time with bacon (RRP: £4.69, Medium Meal £6.29)
Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox: Twelve breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip (RRP: £4.49)
Chicken Deluxe with Zesty Tomato Relish
Two pieces of succulent crispy chicken with zesty tomato relish, cool mayo, cheese, lettuce and red onion rings in a square glazed and sesame seed topped bun (RRP: £5.19, Medium Meal £6.59)
Cheese Melt Dippers: Four breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip (RRP: £1.69)
Matchmakers Cool Mint McFlurry: Soft dairy ice cream swirled with Matchmakers, topped with a chocolate mint sauce (RRP: £1.39)
Matchmakers Cool Mint Mini McFlurry: Soft dairy ice cream swirled with Matchmakers, topped with a chocolate mint sauce in a smaller size (RRP: 99p)
For those with a sweet tooth, McDonald’s are also offering a Millionaire’s Donut and mixed berry muffins.