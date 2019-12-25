McDonald's Opening hours: Is McDonald's open on Christmas day, what time?

Christmas Day has arrived, and for many that means time with family, presents galore and all the festive food you can get your hands on. Mince pies, turkey and Christmas cake are among the delights the festive day brings.

The presents are all open, Buck’s fizz has been popped and it’s acceptable to have chocolate for breakfast.

Many of us will be switching on the ovens early doors to bake the turkey until it’s golden brown.

The potatoes are being peeled, sprouts washed and pigs in blankets prepped – with hungry voices asking when dinner will be ready.

However, if Christmas dinner isn’t for you, you’ve had a kitchen disaster or you just don’t want to cook – what are your options?

