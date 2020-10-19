McDonald's updates its breakfast menu with a new roll launching this week

By
The item has already proven to be a hit after a successful trial in branches in Ireland.
The new roll will be available to pick up in your local from Wednesday October 21.
It is priced at £2.79 and will be served during McDonald’s breakfast hours.
Earlier this month, McDonald’s introduced six new items to its main menu just in time for winter.
These included a spicy burger, a deluxe burger, cheese wedges and a salted caramel latte.
Three new burgers have joined the menu including the Spicy Quarter Pounder with cheese.
A Quarter Pounder Deluxe is also available to pick up at branches across the country.
McDonald’s has also added to its chicken burger range with the McChicken BLT.
Popular items such as the breakfast wraps have temporarily been taken off the menu.
However, customers can still pick up favourites including a bacon roll, Sausage and Egg McMuffin and hash browns.
McDonald’s has also revealed it hopes to bring back fan favourites when it is able to do so in a safe way.