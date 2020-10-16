Mediacom deploys Hitron WiFi 6 Gateway

CENTENNIAL, CO, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Hitron Technologies, the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, today announced that Mediacom, the fifth largest cable operator in the United States, is deploying the CODA-5519 DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 gateway. Hitron is one of three CPE solution providers selected by Mediacom to deliver the next evolution of wireless networking to its customer base.

The powerful CODA-5519 gateway supports DOCSIS 3.1 and next generation WiFi 6 for the ultimate digital home experience. Subscribers will enjoy stunning 8K streaming, stutter-free gaming, a flawless smart home and new immersive experiences.

In 2017, Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to launch 1 Gig Internet across its national network. Now, Mediacom is reinforcing its leadership position by rolling out Wi-Fi 6.

WiFi 6 is a new wireless standard that delivers faster speeds, higher density and faster throughput to meet growing traffic demands. It’s capable of providing Wi-Fi speeds up to 9.6 Gbps and four times the device capacity of previous standards.

“Our goal has always been to deliver ultra-fast speeds in all the communities we serve. Hitron’s CODA-5519, along with WiFi 6, will give our subscribers future-proof speeds inside the home and small business, helping them better address today’s work and education challenges due to the COVID crisis, as well as meet tomorrow’s opportunities,” said JR Walden, Mediacom’s CTO.

“We’re so proud to be working with Mediacom on this initiative. They’ve been a leader in Gigabit Internet across rural and urban communities. The CODA-5519 will provide them with the performance, reliability and scalability to meet America’s ever-growing Internet demands, today and tomorrow,” said Greg Fisher, President at Hitron-Americas.

The CODA-5519 supports DOCSIS 3.1 2×2 multi-carrier OFDM and DOCSIS 3.0 32×8 channel bonding for deployment flexibility.

About Hitron Technologies

Hitron Technologies is changing the way the world works, plays and connects. With a growing count of eight first-to-market DOCSIS launches and powering DOCSIS 3.0 24×8, 32×8, and DOCSIS 3.1 deployments, Hitron has shipped over 40 million DOCSIS units to customers worldwide. Our leadership in broadband and Wi-Fi technology, combined with our vertically integrated manufacturing services, enable us to continually push the envelope of what’s possible and deliver custom, cost-effective and scalable solutions. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

To learn more about Hitron Technologies Americas, visit www.hitron-americas.com

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

