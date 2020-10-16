Home Tech Mediacom deploys Hitron WiFi 6 Gateway
Tech

Mediacom deploys Hitron WiFi 6 Gateway

0

    CENTENNIAL, CO, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Hitron Technologies, the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, today announced that Mediacom, the fifth largest cable operator in the United States, is deploying the CODA-5519 DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 gateway. Hitron is one of three CPE solution providers selected by Mediacom to deliver the next evolution of wireless networking to its customer base.

The powerful CODA-5519 gateway supports DOCSIS 3.1 and next generation WiFi 6 for the ultimate digital home experience. Subscribers will enjoy stunning 8K streaming, stutter-free gaming, a flawless smart home and new immersive experiences.

In 2017, Mediacom was the first major U.S. cable company to launch 1 Gig Internet across its national network. Now, Mediacom is reinforcing its leadership position by rolling out Wi-Fi 6.

WiFi 6 is a new wireless standard that delivers faster speeds, higher density and faster throughput to meet growing traffic demands. It’s capable of providing Wi-Fi speeds up to 9.6 Gbps and four times the device capacity of previous standards.

“Our goal has always been to deliver ultra-fast speeds in all the communities we serve. Hitron’s CODA-5519, along with WiFi 6, will give our subscribers future-proof speeds inside the home and small business, helping them better address today’s work and education challenges due to the COVID crisis, as well as meet tomorrow’s opportunities,” said JR Walden, Mediacom’s CTO.

“We’re so proud to be working with Mediacom on this initiative. They’ve been a leader in Gigabit Internet across rural and urban communities. The CODA-5519 will provide them with the performance, reliability and scalability to meet America’s ever-growing Internet demands, today and tomorrow,” said Greg Fisher, President at Hitron-Americas.

The CODA-5519 supports DOCSIS 3.1 2×2 multi-carrier OFDM and DOCSIS 3.0 32×8 channel bonding for deployment flexibility.

About Hitron Technologies
Hitron Technologies is changing the way the world works, plays and connects. With a growing count of eight first-to-market DOCSIS launches and powering DOCSIS 3.0 24×8, 32×8, and DOCSIS 3.1 deployments, Hitron has shipped over 40 million DOCSIS units to customers worldwide. Our leadership in broadband and Wi-Fi technology, combined with our vertically integrated manufacturing services, enable us to continually push the envelope of what’s possible and deliver custom, cost-effective and scalable solutions. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

To learn more about Hitron Technologies Americas, visit www.hitron-americas.com

- Advertisement -

For more information, Lesley Kirchman, lesley.kirchman@us.hitrontech.com

About Mediacom Communications
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBetelgeuse Is Neither as Far Nor as Large as We Thought, And It's a Total Bummer
Next articlePaul Matters dead: AC/DC guitarist who was fired by band dies 'He lived a reclusive life'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

iPhone 12 pre-orders start today, but Mini and Max fans face a longer wait

0
Apple revealed its shiny new iPhone 12 range during an online event broadcast from its HQ in Cupertino, California earlier this week. As expected,...
Read more
Tech

Leading Game Screen Recording Software for Windows in 2020 – GOM Cam

0
    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Whether it's to show off to the world or just a few friends, video game recording...
Read more
Tech

Our Favorite Retro Toys and Games: Tamagotchi, Spirograph, Easy-Bake Oven, Furby

0
Louryn StrampeA few years ago, my youngest sister asked me what it meant to "hang up a phone." It was a shocking wake-up call:...
Read more
Tech

MiniDiscs Helped Me Keep in Touch With My Brother, a World Away

0
Michael Calore Back at the very end of the last century, my brother fell in love with a Japanese woman. They began planning a life...
Read more
Tech

EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

0
EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating...
Read more
Tech

Next-Gen Gaming Is an Environmental Nightmare

0
Cecilia D'Anastasio It’s a sad truth that escapist pursuits are not truly separate from real life, and some even have a nasty tendency to exacerbate...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee Is the Fall Basic We All Need

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that the fall is in full...
Read more

Gadgets Were on the Way Out. Then 2020 Happened.

Fashion 0
John HerrmanGadgets were supposed to be over. Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches cannibalized the weaker devices around them, including cameras, music players, navigation units, fitness...
Read more

Tony Bellew tells “insane” government to “f*** off” in scathing Covid-19 rant

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew has hit out at the government in an expletive rant about Covid-19 on Twitter. Bellew’s home...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: