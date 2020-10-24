Home Science Medieval Church Ruins Found With 'Witch Marks' Removed For a High-Speed Rail
Science

Medieval Church Ruins Found With 'Witch Marks' Removed For a High-Speed Rail

0

By

Brandon Specktor, Live Science

Learning no lessons from horror films of yore, Britain has plans for a high-speed rail project that will lay tracks over the ruins of a medieval church. And, apparently, the project has run into some trouble with witches and dark spirits.

According to archaeologists working at Stoke Mandeville, a village that lies in the path of the proposed railway, an early excavation of the site’s 700-year-old church revealed stone beams etched with strange circular patterns known as “witch marks.”

These markings, which look like the spokes of a wheel with a hole drilled into the center, were created to “ward off evil spirits by entrapping them in an endless line or maze,” project officials wrote in a statement.

Michael Court, lead archaeologist at HS2 Ltd (the company behind the rail project), said the unusual markings offer a “fascinating insight into the past” at a site that has long been lost to history.

Other ‘witch mark’ found among the ruins of St Mary. (HS2 Ltd)

The church in question, named St. Mary’s, was erected around 1070 as a private chapel for the lord of Stoke Mandeville in what is now Buckinghamshire, England, according to the statement. The church building was expanded in the 1340s to accommodate local villagers, then ultimately demolished in the 1860s when a new church popped up closer to town.

Yet during the first excavation of the site, the HS2 team found many sections of the medieval building to be in surprisingly good condition, with walls surviving to a height of almost 5 feet (1.5 meters) and floors intact.

- Advertisement -

The witch marks were carved into two different stones, one sitting at ground level and the other higher up. Given the location of the ground-level stone, the radial pattern wasn’t likely used as a sundial, something that is typically found near the southern doors of medieval churches, the archaeologists said.

Similar witch markings have turned up at medieval sites across the U.K., including a set discovered last year at Creswell Crags, a limestone gorge and cave complex that has been inhabited on and off since the last ice age.

GTzyZFeWqhB9o75tN6kXbk 970 80CG rendering of what St Mary’s looked like 700 years ago. (HS2 Ltd)

The markings are typically etched into stones near doorways, windows, and fireplaces to keep spirits away. 

The markings did not save St. Mary’s from its ultimate destruction. But with the scrawled stones still intact, modern witches keen on trying the new high-speed train may need to reroute their travels away from Stoke Mandeville.

This article was originally published by Live Science. Read the original article here.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDon’t do it Boris! PM warned not to put UK into nationwide lockdown – 'They don't work!'
Next articleClocks go back: Do I need to change the clock on my phone this weekend?

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Study Shows We Might Be Thinking About Joint Injuries in The Wrong Way

0
ByDavid Nield Joint injuries can often lead to joint disease in both humans and other animals, but a new study looking at a particular biological...
Read more
Science

Naked Mole Rats Have Been Caught Kidnapping Other Mole Rat Babies, And It Gets Creepier

0
ByTessa Koumoundouros Naked mole rats are beloved for having some of the strangest mammalian superpowers. They can resist cancers, defy the usual mammalian ageing process,...
Read more
Science

An Ancient Maya City Had a Surprisingly Effective Water Filtration System

0
ByMichelle Starr Water is essential for basic human survival. But it can also be dangerous; contaminated water can spread deadly diseases that have the potential...
Read more
Science

Another Covid Surge, Vaccine and Treatment Progress, and More

0
ByEve Sneider Americans prepare for another surge in cases, vaccine and treatment approval moves forward, and new partnerships curb coronavirus misinformation. Here’s what you should...
Read more
Science

Yellowstone volcano breakthrough in predicting next eruption amid ‘overdue’ fears

0
ByThe caldera inside Yellowstone National Park poses a significant threat in the event of a supereruption – something that has not happened for more than 630,000...
Read more
Science

Space travel breakthrough: NASA can send humans to Mars and 'save millions' going nuclear

0
BySince the dawn of the Space Age in the late 1950s, spacecraft have relied on chemical propulsion to leave Earth orbit. Iconic rockets like...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Make D.I.Y. Masks for Halloween

Fashion 0
ByJodi LevineThis Halloween, make a mask to go over …. your mask. All you’ll need is some flour, water, a balloon, paint and the...
Read more

Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Intimate New Trailer For ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary — Watch

Celebrity 0
ByCassie Gill Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a close moment at a recording studio in a scene from his ‘Next Chapter’ documentary, which looks...
Read more

Clocks go back: Do I need to change the clock on my phone this weekend?

Tech 0
BySunday, October 25, sees the clocks going back an hour at 2am in the UK, restoring the time to GMT. However, the tradition is...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress