Meet your new best friend

SUBWAY Malaysia is going all out for the final quarter of 2020 with the launch of its limited-edition Meat Stack sub.

Available until Jan 5, 2021, the brand has pumped every muscle, dough and dollar to perfect the Meat Stack, by choosing to celebrate its Subway guests by providing them with an abundance of meat that can be indulged anytime.

The Subway-first Meat Stack sub features four types of meat – chicken strips, beef pepperoni, beef salami and chicken slice – that can be combined with customisable, fresh ingredients such as mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, pickles and cheddar cheese, to create the ultimate meaty sandwich.

Speaking on the new promotion, Subway Malaysia country director Samad Shariff said the limited-edition sandwich was created to celebrate and delight Malaysians with a bigger, meatier meal, worth every dollar.

“The Meat Stack caters to the meat lovers who can’t get enough protein. With our biggest and tastiest sub, Malaysians can now layer-up their subs with our signature premium-quality meats,” Shariff said.

“We’re inviting Malaysians to try #subwaymeatstack and build their own value-for-money, meaty meal.”

