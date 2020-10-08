'Mega Tsunami' threatens Alaska as scientists fear catastrophic Barry Arm fjord collapse

The threat was exposed by Ohio State researcher Chunli Dai who analysed satellite imagery of the Barry Arm fjord, just 60 miles east of Anchorage.

Dr Dai found an entire mountainside within the fjord was slowly but surely shifting.

If the entire mountainside ever collapses at once, the scientist believes the fjord’s shape would amplify the resulting wave into a major tsunami.

Dr Dai said: “It was hard to believe the numbers at first.

