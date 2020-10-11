Home Celebrity Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Sweet Snuggle After Romantic Dinner...
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Sweet Snuggle After Romantic Dinner Date In Santa Monica

Erin Silvia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flashed bright smiles and stopped for a cozy embrace while walking outside during a dinner date in Santa Monica.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, looked like a couple in love when they went on their latest romantic date! The lovebirds, who began dating earlier this year, enjoyed a dinner with each other in Santa Monica, CA on the night of Oct. 9 and couldn’t help but smile and hold each other close while walking outside the restaurant. They hugged at one point and Megan made sure to not let go of the hunky musician’s arm as they strolled on by cameras.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stopped to embrace with a smile on their faces during a dinner date. (Backgrid)

In addition to appearing to have a great time, Megan and MGK looked super stylish during the outing. The actress wore a black long-sleeved top with an animal print skirt and black heels while the rapper wore a short-sleeved button-down floral shirt with light denim jeans and white sneakers. The brunette beauty chose to have her long wavy locks down with her look and MGK showed off his famous blonde ‘do.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly holding hands. (Backgrid)

Megan and MGK’s latest date is one of many times they’ve been seen flaunting PDA with each other over the past few months. On Oct. 4, they celebrated his number one new album, Tickets to My Downfall by hanging out in front of an outside billboard of the release with other friends like Travis Barker, 44. They hugged and posed for an epic pic around the same time MGK playfully smashed a huge pink guitar cake on the windshield of what appeared to be a Hollywood tour van.

Before that, on Sept. 24, they were seen on a dinner date and cozying up to each other in what appeared to be a party bus. They held onto each other, like they usually do, and didn’t try to hide their happiness with more smiles. It was also the night before the release date for Tickets to My Downfall so there was definitely something to be thrilled about!

Before they turned heads with their latest public outings, Megan opened up about the sparks she felt when meeting MGK for the first time Lala Kent‘s Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast in July. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she told Lala. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

