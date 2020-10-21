Home Celebrity Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Her: He’s...
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Her: He’s ‘Crazy’

Jade Boren

Tory Lanez slammed the information surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case as ‘false,’ yet still claimed she was his ‘friend.’ Megan had something to say about that.

Tory Lanez, 28, is still insisting his innocence in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case, much to the dismay of the 25-year-old “Savage” rapper. Without dropping names, Megan tweeted on Tuesday evening that someone is “genuinely crazy.” Given that her tweet came shortly after Tory went live on Instagram on Oct. 20, many fans presumed she was referring to the “Say It” rapper, who had a lot to say to his 9.9 million Instagram followers after he was charged with “assaulting a female friend.”

“The last three months of my life I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through, just people every single day coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” Tory vented in the Instagram Live session, his first since the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that he was charged with two felony counts on Oct. 8. In charging documents obtained by HollywoodLife that same day, the “female friend” that Tory was accused of shooting in the foot was confirmed to be “Megan P.” (Megan Thee Stallion’s legal name is Megan Pete).

Tory continued to deny the allegations made against him in this court case, saying during his Instagram Live, “And it’s crazy because the whole thing about it is like when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about the whole time it’s like she knows what happened, I know what happened and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things, alleged accusations of my name is, are not true. It’s falsified information.”

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot after leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, and even underwent surgery afterwards. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“It’s false information and it’s not accurate information,” Tory continued to insist. However, he did claim that Megan is still his friend. “I don’t ever want to come off like I’m trying to bash this girl, or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where I am disrespecting her because to me as a person she still my friend, even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she still my friend,” Tory said.

This legal drama began on July 12, the night Tory and Megan were driving together in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. According to Megan’s side of the story, they had been leaving a party together until the cops arrived, and the rapper accused Tory of shooting her. Tory was arrested that night.

Later in October, Megan clarified that she was not dating Tory during the incident. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” Megan wrote in an essay for The New York Times that was published on Oct. 13.

Tory has denied the shooting allegation more than once. Tory rapped that people were trying to “frame” him in Megan’s shooting in his new song “Money Over Fallouts,” which dropped on Sept. 24, and also tweeted that the “truth will come to light” on Oct. 9. However, a judge ordered Tory to stay away from Megan and surrender his guns after a phone hearing on Oct. 13, according to TMZ.

