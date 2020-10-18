Meghan Markle is the 'intellectual match' of Prince Philip with an 'equal work ethic'

Home Lifestyle Meghan Markle is the 'intellectual match' of Prince Philip with an 'equal...
“She would never have been boring and her work ethic sounds equal enough to Philip’s to command respect.

“We can only imagine her being an intellectual match in any exchanges of opinions.”

However, there have been vary few public meetings between the pair.

One moment that could tell us more about the pair.

Meghan Markle has worn leather on a number of occasions. 

Lalla Bronshtein, celebrity stylist & eco-friendly fashion designer at LallaxRR explained all to Express.co.uk.

She said Meghan’s style is evolving, and the leather implies her confident state of mind.

Lalla said: “Since leaving the Royal Family Meghan’s style has changed to becoming more relaxed and carefree, the outfit we see Megan wearing for her recent TV appearances last week, shows she’s starting to mix her relaxed and carefree style of wearing the loose shirt teamed with statement leather trousers, creating a more casual chic style.”

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile

Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle.

Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior.

Actress

Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002.

She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses.

Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011.

She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself.

Charity and humanitarian work

Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart.

She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign.

And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day.

Relationships

In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004.

But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference.

She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends.

And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement.

They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Meghan’s heritage

Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family.

Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III.

But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage.

She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

Previous articlePhil Collins ex-wife Orianne Cevey 'dumps him via text' and 'marries someone else'
Next articleStar Wars: JJ Abrams details SURPRISING backstory of iconic The Last Jedi villain

