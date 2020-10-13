Meghan Markle sparks OUTRAGE by charging guests $1750 to see her in powerful woman summit

Meghan is set to take part in yet another online event this week, with this one being the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit. During the summit, the Duchess of Sussex is set to discuss “courageous leadership” and share how she learned to “lead on a global stage”.

However, anyone hoping to watch the Duchess of Sussex’s latest online appearance will have to fork out an impressive $ 1,750 for the privilege. The event is fairly exclusive with tickets limited to invited guests only, and those guests must be willing to pay the hefty registration fee. According to the Fortune agenda, the former Suits star will be interviewed by the publication’s associate editor Emma Hinchliffe. Here Meghan will share her thoughts on leadership and “leading with your values”.

Anyone wanting to attend the summit would have to fork out a staggering $ 1,750 (£1341.54)

Meghan will take part in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit

“How do you lead with your values? We are joined by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, who shares how she’s learned to, in her words, chase her convictions with action,” the blurb for the 15-minute event reads. “The Duchess will tell our Next Gen community how she leads on the global stage.” The Duchess’ latest move has baffled a number of royal fans. One user tweeted: “How does she lead on a global scale? What does that even mean….. and $ 1750” JUST IN: Meghan Markle SNUBBED as royal Queen Elizabeth honour skip her

Tickets to the Duchess' latest event is limited to invited guests only

A second added: “What action? Photo ops? Merchandising? What values? 14 bathrooms for 3 people, a nanny, and a housekeeper?” A third blasted: “Leading with values?? On a global level no less?? Seriously?” The event is the latest in a long line of summit appearances made by the Duchess of Sussex over the past six months. Meghan had a keynote speaker role at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit just two weeks ago.

The former Suits star will be interviewed by the publication's associate editor Emma Hinchliffe

Meghan will share her thoughts on leadership and “leading with your values”

Since stepping down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan and Prince Harry have become increasingly outspoken about a range of issues which has sparked a great deal of backlash from royal fans. Especially following their recent comments about voting in the countdown to the US Election 2020. Harry and Meghan faced furious backlash amid claims of political interference after the Duke of Sussex urged people in the US to “reject hate speech” and vote in the presidential elections. He said: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.” DON’T MISS Prince Harry reveals he meditates to help deal with online negativity [REVEAL]

Prince Harry erupts at online cowards in heartfelt plea [SHOCK]

Meghan Markle opens up on ‘personal’ experience of bullying trauma [ROYAL]

Meghan Markle’s family tree

Meghan Markle also urged Americans to vote in the “most important election of our lifetime”. Piers Morgan was one of the many who spoke out against the political comments. The GMB host condemned Harry for his remarks, tweeting: “Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family.” A source close to Harry insisted the duke was not referring to US President Donald Trump nor any other individual when he made the remarks.

The event is the latest in a long line of summit appearances made by the Duchess of Sussex over the past six months

The source said: “The duke was talking about the tone of debate in the run-up to an election which is already quite febrile. “He is not talking about any candidate or specific campaign. “He is building on a lot of stuff that he’s said before about online communities, how we engage with each other online, rather than specifically making any political points.” Harry also reminded Americans to be careful of the content they consume online. He said: “When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. “Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”

