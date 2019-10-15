Meghan Markle’s emotional nod to past in engagement dress for WellChild Awards tonight

Meghan Markle showed off a brand new designer handbag for an event with Prince Harry, 35, tonight. The Duchess of Sussex wore the £380 bag from Montunas. The acetate tortoiseshell bag has a floral print scarf for a handle. Her dress was the green Parosh dress Meghan wore her engagement, and we have also seen her shoes and coat before. Meghan’s shoes are the BB 90mm pumps, available on Farfetch for £469.65 and her coat is from Canadian brand Sentaler and costs £1,100 from Walk in Style.

Meghan Markle’s engagement dress was sold out when she first wore it for the press call with her new fiance. In fact, the brand renamed the dress in honour of the gorgeous Duchess. During Meghan and Harry’s first joint appearance in front of the British press the brand posted on their Instagram account: “The bride-to-be wore our beautiful dress from fw 2017-18 Collection!” They later added: “This dress is sold out but we are working hard to restock it ASAP”. The brand then revealed that they will be issuing the dress again, but they will name the gown after the actress, dubbing it “The Meghan”. The dress, which costs a whopping £489 sold out in less than an hour, the founder of the Italian label Paolo Rossello revealed. “It was totally insane, an amazing surprise,” he told the Telegraph, adding: “We were astonished to see Meghan with our bow detail dress. It was a dream.”

Tonight Harry and Meghan are at the WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. This is not the only item Meghan Markle has worn that was already in her wardrobe in recent times. It was claimed the Duchess of Sussex was sending a message by wearing this. Christine Ross, editor of Meghan’s Mirror, an online blog dedicated to Meghan’s outfits said: “Any time a royal re-wears something, there’s usually a reason. “They want to redirect the conversation, and it shifts that conversation from fashion to substance.”

Meghan Markle’s earrings on the African royal tour continued the thrifty theme. One accessory that Meghan donned was a pair of gold, red-stone tassel earrings from American denim brand, Madewell. Currently, the earrings are available to purchase from global retailer Shopbop, which reportedly retail online for only £25.95. On the day, the Duke and Duchess visited a township near Johannesburg where they met with young people and entrepreneurs who were working to tackle the rising unemployment challenge in South Africa. Meghan opted for a crisp white button-down shirt dress, which was cinched in the middle by a belt made of the same white material. Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Actress Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Charity and humanitarian work Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. Relationships In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meghan’s heritage Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

